Michael Shapiro’s Newly Released "The Quest for the Golden Honey" is an Imaginative Quest of Danger and Intrigue for a Group of Young Bees
“The Quest for the Golden Honey,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Shapiro, is a delightfully lighthearted children’s tale that finds a cast of creative characters on an exciting journey.
Michigan City, IN, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Quest for the Golden Honey”: an enjoyable story of imagination and adventure. “The Quest for the Golden Honey” is the creation of published author Michael Shapiro, a proud grandfather who worked in the electrical high-tech field for forty-two years. He has been an avid beekeeper since 2004.
Shapiro shares, “Young bees strike out on their own in a pirate ship in search of treasure.
“Captain Mark and the rest of the baby bees have the adventure of their lives as they run into a notorious villain bee.
“Can they get past the villain bee and get the treasure?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Shapiro’s new book will have young imaginations racing as they read along to see what could await during the maiden voyage of the Sunflower.
Shapiro draws inspiration from his grandchildren and beekeeping endeavors to present readers of all ages with a creative and fun tale.
Consumers can purchase “The Quest for the Golden Honey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Quest for the Golden Honey,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
