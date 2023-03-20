Author Joey Zigan’s Newly Released "Hell" is the Stirring Tale of a Man Named Josep Who Vows to Save His Wife After Being Separated Following Both Their Deaths

“Hell,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joey Zigan, is the riveting story of a devoted husband who is devastated to learn he has been eternally separated from his wife in the afterlife. Desperate to rescue her, Josep prepares to sacrifice everything he has in order to defy the odds and bring her back to him.