Author Joey Zigan’s Newly Released "Hell" is the Stirring Tale of a Man Named Josep Who Vows to Save His Wife After Being Separated Following Both Their Deaths
“Hell,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joey Zigan, is the riveting story of a devoted husband who is devastated to learn he has been eternally separated from his wife in the afterlife. Desperate to rescue her, Josep prepares to sacrifice everything he has in order to defy the odds and bring her back to him.
Clermont, FL, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Hell,” part of the "Those of the Realms" series, is an exhilarating tale of a man who is separated from his wife in the afterlife, and risks everything in order to be reunited and save her from damnation. “Hell” is the creation of published author Joey Zigan, who earned a degree in graphic design and worked as an artist for Walt Disney World and Universal Studios theme parks before beginning a career in education. His newest book “Hell” won a first-place award in fiction at the Florida Christian Writer's Conference in 2020.
Zigan shares, “Where do we go when we die? How can we be certain of our eternal destination? How can we secure the destinations of those we love? These are questions Josep never really considered, and now that his life is over, he’ll never get the chance. Or will he? Can he change the fate of his wife after they’ve both already passed on? What would you do to save your loved ones’ souls and secure their eternities? What price could you possibly pay that would be worth a human soul? Josep has decided he would go to any lengths and pay any cost if it means he can reunite with his soul mate—and that just might be what he has to do.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joey Zigan’s new book is inspired by the author’s Christian faith, life-long passion for storytelling, and his unique perception of the world which he gained from moving around often as a child in a military family. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Hell” will leave readers spellbound as Josep’s tale slowly unravels and will stay with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Consumers can purchase “Hell” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hell,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories