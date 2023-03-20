Watershed Security, LLC Celebrates 20 Years of Government Service
Watershed Security LLC, a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) is celebrating 20 years in business. Watershed is an award winning, ISO 9001:2015-certified provider of cybersecurity and Information Technology (IT) solutions for defense and civilian markets, is honored to have played a key role in supporting the Cyber missions of its customers these past two decades.
Chesapeake, VA, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Watershed’s Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Christopher Winter, offered his reflection on this great milestone. “When I opened the doors to Watershed, I made a commitment to our customers to provide superior products and services to help secure our Nation’s infrastructure, while creating a culture of excellence for our employees. It has been a challenge over the years dealing with the intricacies of government contracting, while focusing on delivering superior service to our clients. We have grown Watershed from an army of one to an army of many by providing challenging careers for our employees, excellent service to our clients, and giving back to our community. Most of all, I would like to extend my gratitude to the employees of Watershed – past, present, and future – for enabling our customers’ missions. Without the dedication of our employees, Watershed would not be where we are today."
About Watershed Security LLC:
Founded in 2003, Watershed provides secure, scalable, cybersecurity, and cloud-based IT solutions to government and commercial clients. Watershed specializes in cybersecurity, thus enabling our customers to meet their regulatory requirements and to maintain mission readiness at all times. In addition, we provide Program and Project Management services, IT Engineering, Integration, Operations support, and Open Source Intelligence Support to multiple federal, state and civilian customers.. Watershed is headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, serving the greater Tidewater area, and has regional offices in Colorado, Arizona, Northern Virginia, and Maryland.
