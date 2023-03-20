Publish Your Purpose Author Paul E Wolfe Launched Debut Book
Hartford, CT, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Human First Leadership Advocate and author Paul E. Wolfe launched his first book, Human Beings First: Practices for Empathetic, Expressive Leadership (Publish Your Purpose, 2023, ISBN 979-8-88797-016-5, 979-8-88797-017-2, 979-8-88797-018-9) on March 8th, 2023.
The way we live and work has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic and there’s no going back. Companies that will thrive in this new era are the ones that will evolve to adopt new ways of working and leading. In Human Beings First, Paul Wolfe reveals eight practices of empathetic, expressive leadership based on this fundamental truth: we are all human beings, first and foremost. We have full lives that can include coping with mental health challenges, caring for sick family members, raising children, and so much more. Leaders who create an environment where individuals feel valued and appreciated – and feel safe bringing their full selves to work – clear the way for their employees’ personal and professional success and development.
Wolfe draws upon more than twenty years of experience as a human resources executive at top companies in the world. He presents real-life examples of how leaders can embrace authenticity and foster empathy, trust, and inclusion. Vulnerability is scary because it exposes us, but it’s also one of the most powerful tools we can use to shift a relationship. Wolfe shows how leaders can forge deeper connections at work, better understand themselves, and inspire others to be more open and genuine. Effective leadership goes hand in hand with empathy and expression. It’s a vast responsibility to be a role model for your organization and your community, but it also reaps infinite rewards.
Get your copy of Human Beings First at your favorite place to buy books, now available on Amazon.
Paul E. Wolfe is a seasoned CHRO with over 20 years of experience. He is a Board Member at PayScale, as well as a sought-after speaker and advisor. Before his current endeavors, he served as Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Indeed, with a focus on growing, developing, and engaging Indeed’s talent while nurturing the company culture. Paul oversaw a multi-disciplined HR group that included HR Business Partners; Talent Attraction; Employee Development; Total Rewards; Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging; HR Analytics; HR Operations; Employee Experience; and Real Estate. Paul set the talent strategy at Indeed to ensure all current and future business needs were met. He helped them grow from one thousand to over eleven thousand employees in seven years. Paul was also at the forefront of leading the company and its global employee population through the pandemic.
Before Indeed, Paul served as a Vice President, Senior Vice President, and Chief HR Officer of several well-known companies, including Match.com, Orbitz, Condé Nast, and Ticketmaster. Paul holds a bachelor’s degree from Nova Southeastern University in Florida. He lives with his husband and their dogs in New York. Human Beings First is Paul’s debut as an author.
You can learn more about Paul E. Wolfe at his website paulwolfe.com
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
Publication Date: March 8th, 2023, 150 pages, 5.5" x 8.5", hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$25.95 Paperback ISBN 979-8-88797-016-5
$45.95 Hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-017-2
$9.95 Ebook ISBN 979-8-88797-018-9
Contact
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
