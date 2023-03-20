A.E. Lee’s New Book, "A Collection of Poems," is a Captivating Series of Poems That Takes Readers on a Stunning Journey of Hope and Resilience in the Face of Turmoil
Springfield, VA, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author A.E. Lee, a loving mother of two who began her career in Pennsylvania politics and now works as a sixth-grade teacher, has completed her most recent book, “A Collection of Poems”: a beautiful collection of poems that reflect upon all different aspects of life in order to guide readers towards hope, resilience, and peace.
“I hate writing poetry—dread it, actually,” writes Lee. “As a sixth-grade teacher, I always hated our unit on poetry. And then, all of the sudden, while on a train to New York City, something magical happened: I wrote a poem for a dear friend’s wedding. It just came to me, and I started typing. I loved it instantly, and when I eventually gave it to her, she did too.
“I thought it was a fluke, a one-time thing. Then, one Saturday morning I was asked to write something for another wedding. As I was taking notes about the couple, I began to form the poem in my head. I put the phone down and ran to my computer to type.
“After I finished that poem, another one came to me. Then another one. Then another one. And so on. I decided to take on a challenge of writing sixty poems in sixty days. I completed it, finishing the poems well within the sixty-day time frame.
“Writing these poems is what I turned to when I was seeking something—solace, gratitude, inspiration, and love. I divided this book into those four sections for that reason. My hope is that whatever you may be seeking, you will find a source of comfort through these poems, as I have.”
Published by Fulton Books, A.E. Lee’s book is a beautifully crafted and deeply personal journey through the author’s minds and shines a spotlight on the beauty and the lessons that can be learned by those with open hearts amidst the chaos of the world.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Collection of Poems” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“I hate writing poetry—dread it, actually,” writes Lee. “As a sixth-grade teacher, I always hated our unit on poetry. And then, all of the sudden, while on a train to New York City, something magical happened: I wrote a poem for a dear friend’s wedding. It just came to me, and I started typing. I loved it instantly, and when I eventually gave it to her, she did too.
“I thought it was a fluke, a one-time thing. Then, one Saturday morning I was asked to write something for another wedding. As I was taking notes about the couple, I began to form the poem in my head. I put the phone down and ran to my computer to type.
“After I finished that poem, another one came to me. Then another one. Then another one. And so on. I decided to take on a challenge of writing sixty poems in sixty days. I completed it, finishing the poems well within the sixty-day time frame.
“Writing these poems is what I turned to when I was seeking something—solace, gratitude, inspiration, and love. I divided this book into those four sections for that reason. My hope is that whatever you may be seeking, you will find a source of comfort through these poems, as I have.”
Published by Fulton Books, A.E. Lee’s book is a beautifully crafted and deeply personal journey through the author’s minds and shines a spotlight on the beauty and the lessons that can be learned by those with open hearts amidst the chaos of the world.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Collection of Poems” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories