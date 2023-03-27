From the Tax Lien Lady: What if What You Heard About Tax Lien Investing is Wrong?
East Stroudsburg, PA, March 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joanne Musa, founder of TaxLienLady.com, hosted a free “Tax Sale Success Basics” Webinar on Thursday, March 16 at 7 PM EST and has made the replay available for a limited time.
What if Much of What You May Heard About Tax Lien Investing is Wrong?
“If you look at the practices of successful people in any field, often you’ll find that they did the exact opposite of what everyone else was doing or of what they were ‘supposed’ to do. This is especially true when it comes to investments,” states Ms. Musa.
Learn the secrets of how to make money with tax liens and tax deeds on this webinar replay. There is no cost to register, but seats are limited, so register now at https://taxlienlady.com/tax-sale-success-webinar to listen to the replay.
On this replay webinar, Joanne revealed…
Which online tax sales are coming up in the next few weeks. What’s the difference between a tax lien, a tax deed, and a redeemable tax deed, and can money really be made with tax liens.
The replay Tax Sale Success webinar is from Thursday, March 16 at 7:00 PM EST. Here is the registration link for the replay to the live webinar:
https://taxlienlady.com/tax-sale-success-webinar
Find out how the Tax Lien Lady® got started in tax lien investing, and why investing in tax liens are a safer alternative to investing in the stock market or mutual funds. This training outlines the basics of tax lien investing, the 5 steps needed to take to buy profitable tax liens, and the 4 things needed to know before beginning.
Note: The replay will be made available for a limited time.
