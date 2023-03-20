Tanktwo Release New White Paper, “The Brave New World of the Global Battery Economy"
Morgan Stanley predicted that the global battery economy will hit ~$525 billion by 2040. But what needs to happen for that number to materialize? This white paper delves into the nuances of electrification.
Sunnyvale, CA, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tanktwo, a trailblazing green tech startup specializing in cutting-edge battery management solutions backed by 28 patents, releases a new white paper, “The Brave New World of the Global Battery Economy.”
Morgan Stanley projected that the global battery total addressable market (TAM) will reach ~$525 billion by 2040 in its blue paper titled, “The New Oil: Investment Implications of the Global Battery Economy.” We are at the tipping point where electrification is inevitable.
“However, today’s battery technologies can’t support the growth we need to make electrification reach a global scale sustainably,” says Bert Holtappels, founder of Tanktwo. “Efficiency in every aspect — from operational to resources usage — is key to rapid decarbonization without impeding progress.”
The white paper analyzes the nuances of the Morgan Stanley projection and delves into electrification's environmental and supply chain impacts. It’s a succinct primer to help investors in green tech, battery technologies, software services, and data analytics understand the convergence of forces that will shape the sustainability and decarbonization trend.
The white paper is available for download at www.tanktwo.com/white-paper.
About Tanktwo
Founded in 2013, Tanktwo Inc. pioneers data-driven, software-defined batteries to accelerate the development of green tech solutions, making electrification more accessible and sustainable. The Tanktwo Battery Operating System (TBOS) offers product builders an API-like solution to create scalable, flexible, reliable, safe, and cost-efficient custom battery packs without lengthy development cycles and R&D investment.
To learn more about Tanktwo, visit www.tanktwo.com.
