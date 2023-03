Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Lollypop Kid" by Miranda Maynard

Oxford, United Kingdom, March 20, 2023 --( PR.com )-- About "Lollypop Kid":Whenever Sam is miserable and feeling unhappy he eats his sweets in his bedroom - usually after coming home from school.He gets delightful pleasure and joy from eating up his sweets. It’s an obsessive habit of his. One which he has all the time.Sam is obsessed with sweets. He has an obsessional possession for sweets of all sorts. Usually a confection assortment. Mainly lollypops - his favourite.Relaxing on the armchair, he licks his lollypop. The children call him the “Lollypop Kid.”This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:Paperback (52 pages)Dimensions 13.97 x 0.28 x 21.59 cmISBN-13 9781800945098 / 9781800945104Kindle eBook ASIN B0BW16MJSLAmazon URL: https://mybook.to/LOLLYPublished in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002