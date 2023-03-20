Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Lollypop Kid" by Miranda Maynard
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Lollypop Kid" by Miranda Maynard.
Oxford, United Kingdom, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About "Lollypop Kid":
Whenever Sam is miserable and feeling unhappy he eats his sweets in his bedroom - usually after coming home from school.
He gets delightful pleasure and joy from eating up his sweets. It’s an obsessive habit of his. One which he has all the time.
Sam is obsessed with sweets. He has an obsessional possession for sweets of all sorts. Usually a confection assortment. Mainly lollypops - his favourite.
Relaxing on the armchair, he licks his lollypop. The children call him the “Lollypop Kid.”
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Paperback (52 pages)
Dimensions 13.97 x 0.28 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800945098 / 9781800945104
Kindle eBook ASIN B0BW16MJSL
Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/LOLLY
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
