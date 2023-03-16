Uptech Has Released 4 Mobile Apps in 2022
Los Altos, CA, March 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Uptech, an international software development company, which helps entrepreneurs build out software products quickly and affordably, has expanded its mobile app portfolio with four new mobile apps. The company's portfolio already includes over a hundred apps that have raised more than $2.4B in funding.
In the world of technology, the ultimate goal is to create a product that people will find useful, exciting, and enjoyable. Uptech, an award-winning software development company, has helped to release four new mobile apps in 2022.
Uptech provides businesses with the tools they need to create a solid user experience. Over the years, Uptech team has launched seven fintech products with features that include managing complex rules and regulations regarding money transfers. As for e-commerce, the product-oriented software development company has built four products for clients who have raised $731M in funding.
“We are out to make sure businesses can focus on their success by taking the burden of IT development off the shoulder of CTOs,” said Olga Galik, business developer at Uptech. “Our product development approach allows us to deliver the right product features and functionalities at the right time. ”
Uptech is known for its data-driven approaches. Notable among them are the Mobile app development services introduced in 2016 to help businesses and startups develop their ideas more quickly and affordably.
“Today, when the whole world is moving towards a digital economy, we at Uptech thrive to bring our clients closer to the next level of digital transformation. We care about our customers' projects as much as we would care about our own. As a Software Development Company, we stay committed to our mission – creating products that change the world.”
