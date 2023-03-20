Author Angela J. Price’s New Book, "Dancing with Time," is a Spellbinding Fantasy Weaving a Dark Legend & a Modern Teen Struggling to Discover the Truth About Her Family

Recent release “Dancing with Time,” from Page Publishing author Angela J. Price, is a gripping and potent work of dramatic fiction introducing Kathrin, a high school student sent to live with an uncle after the sudden and tragic death of her parents. Strange dreams and visions plague her after she finds a mysterious locket that holds the key to her family’s ancient and cursed past.