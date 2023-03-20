Author Jacqueline Yvonne Smart, Ed.D.’s New Book, “The Beautiful Colors of God,” Shares the Beautiful Message of Accepting Everyone Despite the Differences There Might be

Recent release “The Beautiful Colors of God,” from Page Publishing author Jacqueline Yvonne Smart, Ed.D., is a heartfelt story of how each of God's creations on Earth, from the smallest of insects to humans of all skin colors, must be accepted for their individuality and who they are. Readers of all ages will enjoy this timeless message that rings true, especially in this modern day and age.