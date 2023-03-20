Robin Peddieson’s New Book, "Princess," Follows a Clinical Psychologist Who Begins to Question Her Reality After Several Unsettling Happenings and Mysterious Ailments

Recent release “Princess: She’s no ordinary princess. Her hidden secrets are out of this world!” from Page Publishing author Robin Peddieson, introduces Sara Sanders, a successful clinical psychologist who often testifies as an expert witness in court. After a series of bewildering events, Sara begins to question what reality is and what is happening inside her head.