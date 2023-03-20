Author Mark Springer’s New Book, "Flesh Becomes Words," is a Fascinating Novel That Takes Readers Into a World Where Belief in the Bible is Against the Law

Recent release “Flesh Becomes Words,” from Page Publishing author Mark Springer, is an interesting novel that introduces Jordan McCarty, a professor of seventeenth-century English literature who has just lost his job and is also losing his eighteen-year-old son, Brenton, to a “God gang,” as belief in the Bible is now against the law.