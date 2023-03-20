Author Mark Springer’s New Book, "Flesh Becomes Words," is a Fascinating Novel That Takes Readers Into a World Where Belief in the Bible is Against the Law
Recent release “Flesh Becomes Words,” from Page Publishing author Mark Springer, is an interesting novel that introduces Jordan McCarty, a professor of seventeenth-century English literature who has just lost his job and is also losing his eighteen-year-old son, Brenton, to a “God gang,” as belief in the Bible is now against the law.
San Mateo, CA, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mark Springer, who was born in Albany, New York, has completed his new book, “Flesh Becomes Words”: a striking novel that follows Jordan, who needs a job. Blessed with a photographic memory, Jordan joins the world of biotechnology kingpin and former colleague Dr. Richard Dickson, who offers him a position as a technology writer at his new life span extension company, BioSpan.
After discovering how DNA preserves our thoughts and memories, Dr. Dickson partners with a Las Vegas titan, Armando Bigolosi, and a modern-day biohacker, Daulton Hayes, who has invented a technology capable of translating the genetic language of DNA into the English language, thereby turning flesh into words. With unlimited funding, these three men join forces and aim to apply this technology to translate the written words of great writers of the past into the DNA of their thoughts. They embark on an audacious plan to restore the minds of these writers, bring their souls back to life, and usher in the age of edutainment in Las Vegas.
Having memorized the entire contents of the Bible to understand what has led his son astray from science, Jordan develops a belief in God, leading to a climatic confrontation with Dr. Dickson, when Dickson announces that he has translated the entire contents of the Bible into DNA and plans to replace his thoughts with God’s thoughts.
Author Mark Springer was educated at UC Berkeley in English and cell biology and currently resides in San Mateo, California, with his wife and two children. For more than thirty years, he has been a science and technology writer and editor in the San Francisco Bay Area, mainly in the biotechnology industry. As a science writer, he’s written numerous articles for life science trade magazines based on interviews with research scientists. “Flesh Becomes Words” is his first novel.
Springer writes, "Jordan first started seeing DNA in a different way when he stared at a photo of a double helix in a biology book, one of many on the shelves in Dickson’s lab, and the thought occurred to him: Why two? The intertwining strands of chemicals that sensuously spiraled around each other, a winding set of codes that could be expressed or silenced, much like words that we choose to say or keep to ourselves."
Published by Page Publishing, Mark Springer’s dynamic tale invites readers to consider what they might do in a similar situation as the characters in this book.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Flesh Becomes Words" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
