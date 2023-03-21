Allen Macyntyre’s New Book, "Warrior of Udan," is an Alluring Novel About a Young Man Who is Unknowingly Thrust Into an Unfamiliar and Dangerous World
Recent release “Warrior of Udan,” from Page Publishing author Allen Macyntyre, is a daring new novel about a message therapist from New York who, against his will, is brought into a strange and deadly world.
New York, NY, March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Allen Macyntyre has completed his new book, “Warrior of Udan”: a captivating story about a man who tries to go on vacation but gets much more than he bargained for.
Macyntyre opens the book, writing, “My name’s now Koran. I had been here on Udan for so long that I barely remember my name as it was on Earth. How I got here to this world is still a mystery, but I no longer yearn to return. All I can seem to remember is that I awoke one hot summer morning while on vacation. I had recently taken a vacation from my massage therapy practice. I had decided to take my vacation that year in the Bahamas. Had I known what was to transpire that fateful day, I would perhaps have decided on Hawaii.”
Published by Page Publishing, Allen Macyntyre’s gripping tale brings readers into the world of a young man who finds himself far from home. The main character is a message therapist from New York who is trying to take a vacation away from his message therapy practice. He soon finds himself in a place he has never seen before. This strange new land is not only foreign, but much more dangerous than he could have ever expected.
The main character, known as Koran, realizes quickly this land is not the serene tropical vacation he thought it was. With no memory of how he came to his place, he must swiftly fend for himself and acclimate to his new surroundings. He must fight for his life to prevent capture, enslavement, or worse. Reader’s will follow Koran as he finds a way to survive, and thrive, in this bizarre place.
Readers who wish to experience this interesting work can purchase “Warrior of Udan” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
