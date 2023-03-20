Author Charlotte Smith’s New Book, "Homonyms; Multiple-Meaning Words," Dives Into Tricky Words That Sound Alike But Mean Very Different Things
Recent release “Homonyms; Multiple-Meaning Words: Or One Reason English is Difficult to Learn,” from Covenant Books author Charlotte Smith, is a guidebook of commonly used homonyms that will help anyone improve his or her English language skills.
Santa Fe, NM, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Charlotte Smith, a retired educator and librarian from Santa Fe, New Mexico, has completed her new book, “Homonyms; Multiple-Meaning Words: Or One Reason English is Difficult to Learn”: the latest in a series of books aimed at helping learners improve his or her language skills. Smith’s previously published works include “Homophones: Words That Sound Alike” and a children’s picture book called “Billy the Bully Goat Learns a Lesson.” Also, released at the same time as this book is “Confusing Words, Including Heteronyms: Or Why English is Difficult to Learn.” Her language books are particularly geared toward those learning English as a second language, but can be enjoyed by anyone who loves words and wants to expand his or her vocabulary.
Smith writes, “The relationship between homonyms, homophones, homographs, and heteronyms is complicated. Even the experts do not agree. So don’t sweat it if you are confused. Everybody is. Just do the best you can, and don’t worry about it. The end goal is the same: to be better in English.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Smith’s new book will help anyone struggling to understand homonyms, words that sound alike and are spelled alike or differently but have different meanings depending on the way they are used in the sentence.
There are thousands of homonyms in the English language, but Smith has hand-selected the ones included in this book based on usage and interest. Each pairing of homonyms includes parts of speech, definitions and examples for their use.
Readers can purchase “Homonyms; Multiple-Meaning Words: Or One Reason English is Difficult to Learn” at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
