Author T-Storms’s New Book, “11/9: sheer birthday cheer,” is a Thought-Provoking Series of Poems and Ruminations That Reflect the Author’s Views and Experiences in Life
Recent release “11/9: sheer birthday cheer,” from Newman Springs Publishing author T-Storms, is a poetic autobiography that takes readers on a profound journey through the author's mind, designed to insight joy and encourage a higher level of thinking about the world.
New York, NY, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- T-Storms, who holds a degree in architectural and computer drafting and loves to bike, write, spend time with her grandchildren, and play with her cat, Little Black Sambo, has completed her new book, “11/9: sheer birthday cheer”: a fascinating collection of heartfelt poems that speak directly from the author’s soul to reveal certain truths of the human condition.
T-Storms shares, “With indeed || There was no fear || Followed closely || Sweet the deer || Stumbled through || The darkest dens || Fearing not || The human sins || Why I was || So hard on me || Didn’t matter || Destiny || Stubborn mule || Be on your way || For all we’ve got and all we’ve not || Thanks for this, this special day. || And now || A wish for all, a happy birth today…
“…For birthdays are beginnings || We learn along the way || Our life begins the day we’re born || In each and every way.
“Once awake, awake anew || A new birthday untorn || Seeking ye and thanking you || Forever gone forlorn.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, T-Storms’s beautifully crafted prose weaves an intimate self-portrait, and transports readers on a fascinating journey through the author’s soul to witness the world from her point of view. Stirring and deeply emotional, “11/9: sheer birthday cheer” is sure to delight readers and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “11/9: sheer birthday cheer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
