Authors Helen Buchanan Amason and Donna Altmeyer Davis’s New Book, "For the Love of My People," is an Enthralling Work of Christian Historical Fiction
Recent release “For the Love of My People,” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Helen Buchanan Amason and Donna Altmeyer Davis, is a memorable Christian historical fiction novel about Marie, the wife of an abusive farmer. Marie finds out her husband’s gambling and mistreatment of their slaves, and God blesses her with a new beginning.
Elora, TN, March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Helen Buchanan Amason and Donna Altmeyer Davis have completed their new book, “For the Love of My People”: a moving historical fiction novel rooted in the values of Christianity.
The authors write, “Distraught by her youngest daughter’s behavior, Rosie’s nerves are all in knots until she sees Lois sitting with Mr. Alto in the wagon, coming up the lane. Every time Lois goes to town with Mr. Wingate, her parents worry that he will grow tired of Lois’s rebellious ways and accidents that cost them doctor bills and sell her. Unknown to Lois’s parents, Mr. Wingate favors Lois. She is his informant about the happenings on his farm; taking her to town gives him the best opportunity to get information that she gives freely. No, he will not sell his most valued slave.”
Author Helen Buchanan Amason was inspired to write “For the Love of My People” when her husband, Donnie, a retired pastor, became sick and had to spend some time in a medical facility. She has always liked to read, and writing just came naturally to her. This is her first book, with more to come. Helen likes tending her flower garden, refinishing old furniture, reading, and baking. She is a trained baker and cake decorator, who made her living for many years decorating cakes. She and her husband have been married for fifty-one years and are the parents of two children, Brad and Bethany. Between the two children, they have given them seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. They live in southern Tennessee, on the plateau of the Cumberland Mountains, with their cat named Tennessee, an orange and white tabby.
Co-author Donna Altmeyer Davis never dreamed she would be a co-author of a book. When her friend, Sherry, told her that her sister, Helen, needed help writing and editing her book, Donna was happy to help. Donna said it has been a great learning experience and a blessing to help Helen. Donna has always loved to read and do almost any kind of craft. Her latest craft has been wood burning, which she has enjoyed learning. Donna married Danny Davis in 1980, and together they had three children. Chandra (whom they lost shortly after birth), Michelle, and Daniel. Unfortunately, they lost Danny to an accident in 2003. Donna has four grandchildren: Avery-Claire, Luke, Blaine, and Stone. Donna is originally from Michigan but has lived in Southern Tennessee since 1977.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Helen Buchanan Amason and Donna Altmeyer Davis’s engrossing tale takes readers to 1854 Gallatin, Tennessee. Marie, a wife who has suffered years of abuse from her husband, discovers that her husband gambles away their money and gives their slaves’ food rations to the town’s brothel, which he covers up by blackmailing the slaves. After years of abuse, Marie lets her brothers give her husband the beating he has deserved for so long, allowing her to have a fresh start. With God’s helping hand, Marie is able to take over running the farm and yield God’s bountiful blessings.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “For the Love of My People” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
www.newmansprings.com
