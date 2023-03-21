Authors Helen Buchanan Amason and Donna Altmeyer Davis’s New Book, "For the Love of My People," is an Enthralling Work of Christian Historical Fiction

Recent release “For the Love of My People,” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Helen Buchanan Amason and Donna Altmeyer Davis, is a memorable Christian historical fiction novel about Marie, the wife of an abusive farmer. Marie finds out her husband’s gambling and mistreatment of their slaves, and God blesses her with a new beginning.