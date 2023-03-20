Theresa Frazier Palik’s Newly Released "Milly’s Story: A Story of One Girl’s Faith, Courage, Strength, and Survival" is an Emotionally Charged Message of Hope

“Milly’s Story: A Story of One Girl’s Faith, Courage, Strength, and Survival,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Theresa Frazier Palik, is a raw account of a sexual assault and the strength it took to overcome significant trauma.