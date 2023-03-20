Theresa Frazier Palik’s Newly Released "Milly’s Story: A Story of One Girl’s Faith, Courage, Strength, and Survival" is an Emotionally Charged Message of Hope
“Milly’s Story: A Story of One Girl’s Faith, Courage, Strength, and Survival,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Theresa Frazier Palik, is a raw account of a sexual assault and the strength it took to overcome significant trauma.
Gainesville, VA, March 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Milly’s Story: A Story of One Girl’s Faith, Courage, Strength, and Survival”: a cautionary tale that encourages readers to be aware of their surroundings and to trust their instincts. “Milly’s Story: A Story of One Girl’s Faith, Courage, Strength, and Survival” is the creation of published author Theresa Frazier Palik, a dedicated wife and resident of Virginia with a passion for the outdoors and the joys of life.
Palik shares, “Milly’s story is a fictional story based on a true story. It’s a story of survival, courage, and faith. The story is told by Milly’s close friend. Milly was from a small farm town. Her childhood was the most magical time in her life. She was surrounded by family and friends and always felt safe until one evening, her act of kindness almost cost her life. Please join in the journey of Milly, the heart of a farm girl, who did not let one event change the person she was and still follow her dreams.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Theresa Frazier Palik’s new book is a powerful read that brings the severity of assault and the power of faith to light.
Palik shares in hopes of aiding others in knowing the danger signs of a potential predator and to offer a message of compassion to those who have survived any form of sexual abuse or assault.
Consumers can purchase “Milly’s Story: A Story of One Girl’s Faith, Courage, Strength, and Survival” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Milly’s Story: A Story of One Girl’s Faith, Courage, Strength, and Survival,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
