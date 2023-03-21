Giuseppe Veneziano’s Newly Released "Down the Rabbit Hole" is a Charming Story of Self-Discovery as a Little Rabbit Searches for Home
“Down the Rabbit Hole,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Giuseppe Veneziano, is an uplifting message of our inherent value and the possibility we each carry for readers of all ages to share together.
Whittier, CA, March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Down the Rabbit Hole”: a delightful tale of self-discovery and empowerment. “Down the Rabbit Hole” is the creation of published author Giuseppe Veneziano, a husband, father, inventor, author, full-time geek, and tinkerer at heart. With two bachelor’s degrees and an MBA, Giuseppe has set out to follow his passion for writing books that inspire parents and children alike. Prior to writing books, Giuseppe invented the zooby baby monitor for cars and is also a professional voice actor.
Veneziano shares, “Join Robby Rabbit as he journeys down the path of self-discovery. Down the Rabbit Hole is a book about self-empowerment and self-enlightenment—the realization of one’s journey to finding their true self. In this fast-paced world, enjoy family time with an easy-to-read, story-time book that you can read to your lil’ one daily and start empowering your child at an early age to conquer their limitations.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Giuseppe Veneziano’s new book features delightful artwork crafted by Jillian Dister.
Veneziano shares in hope of aiding upcoming generations learn about the importance of knowing and believing in oneself.
Consumers can purchase “Down the Rabbit Hole” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Down the Rabbit Hole”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
