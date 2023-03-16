Malibu Access Control at ISC West 2023
Las Vegas, NV, March 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Malibu Access Control announces participation in the 2023 ISC West Show in Las Vegas, NV. March 28-31 will be exhibiting the latest GPS enabled access control innovations in Booth 33069 at the Venetian Expo.
Innovation, value and support is what drove 300% year-over-year sales growth in from 2021 to 2022. New access control dealers quickly became repeat customers due to mission critical support and the elimination of chronic roadblocks to networked access control installs.
Unlock New Opportunities and Increased Profits.
The QR code set-up and text message user enrollment led to faster installs and improved margins. With no special readers required to access doors, gates or elevators, upgrades to existing systems are hassle-free. GEO data allows access authorization from any distance and end-users enjoy the convenience of hands-free, contactless operation. Top tier tech support from pre-sale to on-site support minimizes the need for training.
Malibu Access Control is also fully integrated with the MyDoorView telephone entry systems opening the door to even more sales opportunities.
Meet with Malibu Access Control at the show and learn more about the industry leading access control solutions.
It's easy to become a Malibu Access Control partner and get the top tier support and excellent products needed to grow and thrive in the access control market.
Contact
Malibu Access Control
Joseph Harwell
(843) 790-1045
https://malibuaccesscontrol.com
Joseph Harwell
(843) 790-1045
https://malibuaccesscontrol.com
