Kyle Ann Robertson’s New Book "White Picket Fences" Follows a Mother Whose Desire to Provide a Life for Her Children She Never Had Ends Up Having Unintended Consequences
Bradenton, FL, March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kyle Ann Robertson, a loving wife and grandmother, has completed her most recent book, “White Picket Fences”: a stunning tale of a mother whose vow to give her family a stable and unchanging home and neighborhood leaves her feeling trapped in her own life.
Born in Japan, Kyle traveled around the world and east coast of the United States as a Navy brat. She mostly grew up in Virginia Beach, Virginia, traveled through Kentucky, Massachusetts, Georgia, and Florida before retiring from the world of physical therapy and turning to a second career in creative writing. She has successfully raised four wonderful kids, who are presently out living their own adventures. She now lives in Florida with her husband and enjoys visiting with her six (and counting) grandkids, golfing, gardening, and of course, writing honest and heartfelt family stories.
Robertson shares, “‘White Picket Fences’ is a heartfelt family drama fueled by an honest story of motherhood, written for those of us caught up in our own self-searching journeys. The one thing Julie Cahill knows because of her transitory upbringing as a military brat is that she never had a hometown. So she has made sure her kids would grow up in one forever home, in a forever neighborhood, with lots of forever friends. Yet her dream of a permanent hometown has her feeling fenced in.
“Set in the Delaware Bay area, Julie has achieved her dreams but struggles with having to accept invisibility, underappreciation, and being taken for granted by her family in trade for her unconditional love. Her guilt over not being available for her family on that one fateful day has her challenging karma by tightening her grip on her daughters and husband, ultimately pushing them away.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kyle Ann Robertson’s book is a thought-provoking and emotionally stirring novel that explores the tumultuous relationship between Julie and her family and how her desire to keep them close blinds her to the truth of what her actions are costing her. Expertly paced and character-driven, “White Picket Fences” will leave readers spellbound as Julie’s world slowly unravels around her, forcing her to take a hard look at herself and the harm she has caused despite her well intentions.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “White Picket Fences” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
