Tasse Swanson’s Newly Released “Through the Fire: Let Faith Arise: Job 23:10” is a Message of Comfort During Times of Heartbreak and Strife
“Through the Fire: Let Faith Arise: Job 23:10,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tasse Swanson, is an encouraging message of hope shared through personal reflections, relevant scripture, and a sense of comforting understanding.
Roseville, MN, March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Through the Fire: Let Faith Arise: Job 23:10”: an insightful opportunity for reflection and prayer. “Through the Fire: Let Faith Arise: Job 23:10” is the creation of published author Tasse Swanson.
Swanson shares, “The title of this book has been hard-won. Having gone through the deaths of two husbands within the span of eight years, all before the age of forty-six, created the need to either heavily lean into God or choose to walk away in unbelief.
“Choosing to lean into God created many questions and did not allow denial or avoidance to rule the days. This book became a reality as I walked through the valley of the shadow of death and came out with a deeper understanding of God’s goodness in the valleys.
“It is my prayer that when you, as the reader, wrestle with questions of pain and loss in this life, you will be able to answer yes to the question asked in Luke 18:8, ‘When the Son of Man comes, will he find faith on the earth?’
“May your faith also rise from the ashes, through the love of God, the help of others, and your faithful pressing into God’s goodness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tasse Swanson’s new book offers a comforting nudge in the direction of God’s word during times of trial and loss.
Swanson shares in hopes of reaching others who have found themselves feeling adrift during life’s challenges as she offers a window into some of the most impactful moments of her life.
Consumers can purchase “Through the Fire: Let Faith Arise: Job 23:10” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Through the Fire: Let Faith Arise: Job 23:10,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Swanson shares, “The title of this book has been hard-won. Having gone through the deaths of two husbands within the span of eight years, all before the age of forty-six, created the need to either heavily lean into God or choose to walk away in unbelief.
“Choosing to lean into God created many questions and did not allow denial or avoidance to rule the days. This book became a reality as I walked through the valley of the shadow of death and came out with a deeper understanding of God’s goodness in the valleys.
“It is my prayer that when you, as the reader, wrestle with questions of pain and loss in this life, you will be able to answer yes to the question asked in Luke 18:8, ‘When the Son of Man comes, will he find faith on the earth?’
“May your faith also rise from the ashes, through the love of God, the help of others, and your faithful pressing into God’s goodness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tasse Swanson’s new book offers a comforting nudge in the direction of God’s word during times of trial and loss.
Swanson shares in hopes of reaching others who have found themselves feeling adrift during life’s challenges as she offers a window into some of the most impactful moments of her life.
Consumers can purchase “Through the Fire: Let Faith Arise: Job 23:10” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Through the Fire: Let Faith Arise: Job 23:10,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories