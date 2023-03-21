Lynn Cooper’s Newly Released "On the Wings of Love" is an Exciting and Uplifting Tale of Determined Faith and Dangerous Twists of Fate
“On the Wings of Love,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lynn Cooper, is an excellent read that brings readers a fresh look into the family adventures that began with Grampa Hal as Davey Gibson sets out to serve the Lord in a new and exciting adventure.
Lansing, MI, March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “On the Wings of Love” a gripping tale of a missionary service that becomes entangled with a dangerous drug cartel. “On the Wings of Love” is the creation of published author Lynn Cooper, an ordained minister who has served as a deaf pastor at his local church in Holt, Michigan, for the past forty-five years. During this time, Lynn also served in prison ministry at the Carson City Regional Correctional Facility in Mid-Michigan working with both deaf and hearing individuals. Along with serving in ministry, Lynn worked as a manufacturing manager in the automotive industry for General Motors Corporation. He and his wife have ten adult children, seven sons and three daughters, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“Davey Gibson has grown into a strong young Christian man at twenty-four years old and has dedicated his life to flying a bush plane into the South Pacific islands supporting the missionaries in their ministries to the natives. Grampa Hal goes home to heaven, and Davey’s mother suffers a near-death experience, changing all their lives for the days ahead.
“The story weaves itself through days gone by while revealing golden memories being made in the present. Tragedy strikes time and time again as Satan attempts to destroy the work and stop the light of God’s Word from changing the lives on the islands caught up in witchcraft and idol worship. Davey’s team is accused of theft at one point, and then Davey is arrested for drug smuggling at their home base on Kalmajo Island. The team ends up in the crosshairs of a violent drug gang that nearly cost them their lives. The reader will pass through times of tears and sorrow and then times of joy and laughter.
“On the Wings of Love is a delightful sequel to the Grampa Hal children’s series that is guaranteed to captivate the reader’s mind and keep them turning pages, sharing one last visit with little Davey Gibson and Mama on Maplewood Avenue.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lynn Cooper’s new book will have readers racing to see what could be lurking in the wilds of the South Pacific.
Cooper paints a vivid picture within the pages of his most recent publication that is certain to delight both new and established fans alike.
Consumers can purchase “On the Wings of Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “On the Wings of Love,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
