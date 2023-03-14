KeyholeSoftware.Dev Releases Mobile KHS Guide Diary App
Keyhole Software releases Guide Diary, a cross-platform mobile application built using Flutter.
Lenexa, KS, March 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The KeyholeSoftware.dev team is proud to announce the release of a new mobile application, KHS Guide Diary, a cross-platform Flutter app that enables documentation of fishing trips. KHS Guide Diary app enables precise reporting of fishing trips by recording images, trip descriptions, environmental conditions, and any income and expenses associated with the trip. KHS Guide Diary allows users' trips to be viewed, sorted, and searched from the main listing page. Trip information can also be downloaded and shared on social media.
A team of Keyhole Software consultants developed KHS Guide Diary using Flutter, a declarative framework. The app was built using the recommendations from the core Flutter documentation with minimal reliance on other libraries. This allowed the development team to explore the core functionalities of a simple application. While this approach introduced some limitations on the architecture of the application, there was a lot of flexibility in core architecture.
Rachel Walker, one of Keyhole’s senior consultants, played a significant role in developing the application. She has more than a decade of experience as a hands-on technical leader.
“Developing KHS Guide Diary was my first introduction to working with Flutter,” Rachel said. “I recently was working in React and found it straightforward to move from the React-based mindset into the Flutter architecture after reading the getting started documentation. My favorite thing about Flutter is the work that I didn’t have to manage. After understanding how the layouts and nested components worked, handling responsive and adaptive concerns within the application was written with minimal code.”
Flutter is a free and open-source software development toolkit created and maintained by Google for the purpose of building cross-platform applications. It is backed by the Dart programming language.
Flutter applications are natively compiled for each platform they run on rather than being interpreted. This allows them to utilize platform-specific functionality while still having a single code base.
KHS Guide Diary is available for free, in both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store for iOS and Android devices. For more information, visit keyholesoftware.com or check out other Keyhole Creations at www.keyholesoftware.dev.
About Keyhole
Keyhole Software is a custom development and software consulting firm comprised solely of elite, vetted employees who are as passionate as they are skilled. They build custom solutions that solve complex business problems and have a long track record of delivering on time and on budget. Key technologies utilized include Java, .NET, JavaScript, Cloud, and others.
To learn more about how the Keyhole Software team can help you reach your business goals, visit keyholesoftware.com
Contact
Keyhole SoftwareContact
Lauren Bogner
913-530-4193
https://keyholesoftware.com
