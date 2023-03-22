Lake County Florida Ignition Interlock Center: Kraken Automotive
Tavares, FL, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kraken Automotive is now part of the nationwide network of Lifesafer ignition interlock installation and service centers. They are the only installer and service center presently in Lake County Florida at this time. They offer flexible interlock installation and services for Lifesafer customers 6 days a week between 8am and 8pm.
Ignition Interlocks are devices installed on an automobile require the operator to provide a breath sample, proving that they are not alcohol impaired, before starting the vehicle. The devices also require the operator to take and pass additional randomly scheduled tests while driving. Many states across the country require the use of an ignition interlock device after someone is convicted of "Driving While Impaired – DWI" or a similar offense.
The use of an interlock device is now mandated in some fashion for first-time offenders in over 31 states including Florida. Numerous studies have concluded that ignition interlock devices not only stop impaired individuals from driving but also have a significant impact in reducing repeat DWI offenses. Supporters of ignition interlock devices include MADD, Mothers Against Drunk Driving. At present, it is estimated there are over 318,000 ignition interlock devices installed in vehicles in the United States alone.
LifeSafer and Kraken Automotive are committed to getting people back on the road legally and safely in Lake County.
Jennifer Warriner
352-234-6872
https://krakenautorepair.com
