Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Iowa Self Storage Facility
Minneapolis, MN, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tom Flannigan, Alex Ihrke and Matt Haugen of Area Commercial Real Estate Services are pleased to announce the sale of a third-party managed CubeSmart Self Storage located in Des Moines, Iowa. The facility was a former Gordmans department store that was converted and completed in November 2021. With over 68,000 rentable square feet of all first-floor climate-controlled self storage, the facility is well-positioned to serve this fast growing Midwest market. The buyer, U-Haul, has an increasing presence in Des Moines as they look to add onto their existing stores.
Tom, Alex and Matt are the Minnesota, Iowa and North and South Dakota Broker Affiliates for the Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties. Tom and his team have a long list of active buyers searching for these opportunities.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information, call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
