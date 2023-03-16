Zero Empty Spaces (ZES) Opens Its Second Out-of-State Location at Stony Point Fashion Park in Richmond, Virginia
Affordable artist studio/vacancy management company Zero Empty Spaces adds Richmond Virginia to its list of affordable artist studio locations.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Zero Empty Spaces announced the opening of its 28th location — and its second out-of-state with an Opening Preview for interested artists and the media scheduled for March 25th, 2023, at noon.
The Stony Point Fashion Park, Richmond, Virginia location is located at 9200 Stony Point Parkway Space #144. Richmond, VA 23235, a former Build-A-Bear store will have room for 11 artists with rent at $2.50 / sq ft inclusive of all the utilities on a month-to-month basis (spaces range from 96 sq ft – 144 sq ft).
The opening of a location at Stony Point Fashion Park comes after the Shopping Center was suggested as a possible Zero Empty Spaces location by multiple attendees at an Urban Land Institute (ULI) Virginia Conference where its co-founder was a featured speaker in late 2022, according to Zero Empty Spaces management.
"After visiting Richmond for the first time, I fell in love with the energy and artistic vibe of the city and was encouraged to reach out to Stony Point Fashion Park as a potential location for our affordable artist studios concept," says Co-Founder / Managing Director Andrew Martineau. “Fortunately for us, the ownership was intrigued by our concept and open to bringing this collaborative working artist concept to their property.”
Martineau said after visiting Richmond with his business partner and getting the opportunity to visit several artists and artist studios in the surrounding area, he realized that there was a need for more working artist studios, and Stony Point Fashion Park came up in several conversations as a potential location.
“We are excited to add more out-of-state locations to our portfolio of affordable working artist studios as we continue to see the immense benefit the concept brings to local artists, property owners, and cities," Co-Founder / Managing Director Evan Snow stated.
Like all Zero Empty Spaces, the Richmond location will operate under a collaborative staffing model among artists/tenants, where artists/tenants will help to cover shifts throughout the week, so the space stays open during mall hours for visitors and guests to experience seeing artwork being created daily.
About Zero Empty Spaces
Zero Empty Spaces is a rapidly growing affordable artist studio/vacancy management company that creates affordable artist studios in vacant spaces around the country where artists can create and collaborate at an affordable price. The concept expands the appreciation of all genres of art and helps to create a thriving cultural community in the cities surrounding each location. Current Florida locations include Hallandale Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Myers, Palm Beach Gardens and St. Petersburg, with out-of-state location in Natick, Massachusetts. For more information visit www.zeroemptyspaces.com
The Stony Point Fashion Park, Richmond, Virginia location is located at 9200 Stony Point Parkway Space #144. Richmond, VA 23235, a former Build-A-Bear store will have room for 11 artists with rent at $2.50 / sq ft inclusive of all the utilities on a month-to-month basis (spaces range from 96 sq ft – 144 sq ft).
The opening of a location at Stony Point Fashion Park comes after the Shopping Center was suggested as a possible Zero Empty Spaces location by multiple attendees at an Urban Land Institute (ULI) Virginia Conference where its co-founder was a featured speaker in late 2022, according to Zero Empty Spaces management.
"After visiting Richmond for the first time, I fell in love with the energy and artistic vibe of the city and was encouraged to reach out to Stony Point Fashion Park as a potential location for our affordable artist studios concept," says Co-Founder / Managing Director Andrew Martineau. “Fortunately for us, the ownership was intrigued by our concept and open to bringing this collaborative working artist concept to their property.”
Martineau said after visiting Richmond with his business partner and getting the opportunity to visit several artists and artist studios in the surrounding area, he realized that there was a need for more working artist studios, and Stony Point Fashion Park came up in several conversations as a potential location.
“We are excited to add more out-of-state locations to our portfolio of affordable working artist studios as we continue to see the immense benefit the concept brings to local artists, property owners, and cities," Co-Founder / Managing Director Evan Snow stated.
Like all Zero Empty Spaces, the Richmond location will operate under a collaborative staffing model among artists/tenants, where artists/tenants will help to cover shifts throughout the week, so the space stays open during mall hours for visitors and guests to experience seeing artwork being created daily.
About Zero Empty Spaces
Zero Empty Spaces is a rapidly growing affordable artist studio/vacancy management company that creates affordable artist studios in vacant spaces around the country where artists can create and collaborate at an affordable price. The concept expands the appreciation of all genres of art and helps to create a thriving cultural community in the cities surrounding each location. Current Florida locations include Hallandale Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Myers, Palm Beach Gardens and St. Petersburg, with out-of-state location in Natick, Massachusetts. For more information visit www.zeroemptyspaces.com
Contact
Zero Empty SpacesContact
Andrew Martineau
954-850-8581
www.zeroemptyspaces.com
Andrew Martineau
954-850-8581
www.zeroemptyspaces.com
Categories