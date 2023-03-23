Advanced Analytics Provider, oolo AI, Announces General Availability of Smart UA Monitoring Suite
Marketing and Growth teams to benefit from Deep Monitoringᵀᴹ and smart alerting, helping them act faster and to greater effect.
New York, NY, March 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- oolo AI has announced the general access launch of its Deep Monitoringᵀᴹ suite for user acquisition (UA). The new offering helps app marketers get the most out of their advertising campaigns.
Commenting on the launch, Yuval Brener, Co-founder and CEO of oolo said, "The data space has seen a lot of innovation over the last two decades. For most businesses today, data accessibility is no longer the main pain point. It's about observability. Observability goes beyond aggregating and normalizing data. It's more even than visualization — which just isn't enough in the face of the enormous amounts of data requiring review. It's not about seeing all the data points, it's about connecting the dots and making sense of the picture. That's what our solution brings to the table — accurately, automatically, and all-inclusively."
Founded in 2020, oolo specializes in advanced analytics that use machine learning to detect anomalies in large data sets. Once an anomaly is detected, the system automatically validates the issue and leverages context-aware analysis to trace it to a business problem or opportunity. The company's UA suite has been in beta for the past several months and will now be available to a general audience.
Over the years, oolo (www.oolo.io) has applied its industry expertise, refined its machine learning algorithms, and perfected its field-specific data mapping to add value on the sell side of the ad market. Now it's bringing the full weight of its solution to the buy side of the market. Through the UA suite, the firm helps advertisers maximize the impact of paid marketing activities.
With oolo's UA monitoring, anomalies are quickly pointed out and profiled according to the preferred business level or layer of analysis — capturing the business impact from overall spend down to the specific creative/source driving the irregular performance. This empowers advertisers to quickly and confidently take action and improve performance.
Brener puts a bow on it by explaining that "Traditional top-down reporting takes too much time and leaves too much room for error in UA data review. On the other hand, rule-based alerting forces advertisers to choose between frequent false-positive alerts and the prospect of overlooking a real issue. Either way, incumbent monitoring techniques simply cannot compete with the full spectrum of oolo's anomaly detection, context-awareness, and auto-analysis."
About oolo
A Deep Monitoring solution, oolo automatically detects and translates data anomalies into actionable, easy-to-understand business imperatives. Combining machine learning, industry-specific data relationship mapping, and codified operational know-how, oolo helps Monetization and Growth teams maximize impact and minimize hassle.
To learn more, please visit www.oolo.io.
