Knovos to Showcase Its Latest Innovations of AI-Enabled Solutions at LegalWeek 2023
The technology leader is inviting industry peers to explore the latest legal tech advancements at booth #1101 during LegalWeek 2023.
Washington, DC, March 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Knovos, a leading technology company, is pleased to announce its participation at the most prominent legal event, "LegalWeek" by ALM in Hilton Midtown, NYC, from March 20 to March 23, 2023.
This year Knovos is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The company has redefined the purpose of its solutions and initiated a meaningful capability including an enhanced user experience transformation in line with the future goals and GTM strategy.
This transformation is not limited to platforms' functionality; the company adopted a new implementation standard and introduced absolute white-labeling options for strategic partners and resellers.
"We firmly believe that each organization, irrespective of its size, deserves easy access to technology to be successful in this digital-first world. We at Knovos enable organizations with AI-enabled information management solutions," said Dharmesh Shingala, CEO of Knovos.
Knovos value-focused innovations in the field of eDiscovery & Risk Mitigation, Information Governance & Compliance, Content Analytics & Collaboration, Contract Life Cycle Management, Process & Case Management, as well as Arbitration Management are widely endorsed by attorneys, corporate counsels, and Government officials. Knovos technologies drive innovation at the workplace, safeguard business information, and improve data discoverability holistically.
Moreover, the company's flexible deployment and predictable pricing options encourage companies of all sizes to adopt the technologies or switch from expensive vendors.
"We have launched a dedicated self-learning platform called Knovos Academy that provides engaging training and product certification for you and your team. It is a systematic approach to discovering the true potential of Knovos solutions," said Kirit Palsana – Director, Knovos.
Knovos will be distributing LegalWeek exclusive gift pass to get early-bird access to Knovos Academy. Visit Knovos booth #1101 for more information.
CEO Dharmesh Shingala, Director Kirit Palsana, Joe Bartolo, Connor Morgan, Vishwarup Dhagat, Kishan Shingala, and Sibi Pillai will attend LegalWeek this year.
To schedule a personalized meeting or product demonstration, you can fill out the contact form here: https://www.knovos.com/events/legalweek-2023/
