Fend Industries Unveils New Firearms Training and Technology Showroom in Port Orange
Port Orange, FL, March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fend Industries, a leading provider of firearms training and aerospace consulting, is excited to announce the opening of its new Firearms Training and Technology Showroom in Port Orange, Florida. The showroom is located at 5889 S. Williamson Blvd., Suite 1330 and will officially open its doors on April 15, 2023.
The new showroom will provide customers with the opportunity to experience the latest firearms technology and receive world-class firearms training from highly qualified instructors. The showroom will feature a comprehensive selection of firearms, including pistols, rifles, optics and more, along with a variety of accessories, and advanced target systems. On display will be Fend Industries’ innovative target systems engineered for government and commercial day/night operations. “We aim to bridge the gap between science and current training solutions and integrate that into efficient and affordable manufacturing processes,” says Founder and Director Danny Robertson.
Fend Industries is committed to providing its customers with a safe and enjoyable shooting experience. To achieve this, they designed an array of courses for all skill levels, custom tailored to provide a safe and comfortable environment for customers of all skill levels.
“Our new Firearms Training and Technology Showroom is designed to provide our customers with an unparalleled training experience,” said Danny Robertson, CEO of Fend Industries. “We are excited to offer our customers the latest firearms technology, combined with world-class training from the foremost subject-matter experts in their field. Our highly qualified instructors are dedicated to providing our customers with the knowledge and skills they need to safely and confidently defend their families, our goal is to build the largest network of cadre in the field of self-preservation."
The new showroom will also feature mobile firearms training simulators and force on force simulated munitions, allowing customers to practice shooting in realistic scenarios under supervised induced stress. The simulators are designed to help customers develop their shooting skills, decision-making abilities, and situational awareness. Fend Industries is committed to ensuring the safety of its customers and the community. All firearms training courses will be taught by certified instructors who have undergone rigorous training and safety protocols.
For more information about Fend Industries and its new Firearms Training and Technology Showroom in Port Orange, please visit their website at www.fendindustries.com or call them at 833-423-FEND.
