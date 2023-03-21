Marrisa Jean Marie Cross’s Newly Released “Living With Mental Illness: The Mentee Workbook” is a Helpful Resource for Anyone Working Through Mental Illness
“Living With Mental Illness: The Mentee Workbook,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marrisa Jean Marie Cross, is an interactive opportunity for actively reflecting on one’s ability to help themselves and others to heal from past hurts.
Covina, CA, March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Living With Mental Illness: The Mentee Workbook”: an uplifting and compassionate message of hope for anyone suffering with the stigma of mental illness. “Living With Mental Illness: The Mentee Workbook” is the creation of published author Marrisa Jean Marie Cross, an alcohol and drug counselor.
Cross shares, “According to Marrisa Jean Marie Cross, everybody’s most significant life trials can be utilized in some way to help and inspire others. She now realizes, that if she didn’t have all those struggles in life, she wouldn’t be able to write the books she writes. Marrisa can’t describe how painful the emotional pain was from being bullied. However, she knows the bullies who bullied her only made her a stronger person and more capable of helping others. Marrisa hopes to continue to empower others in their mental health by showing them there is hope, no matter how blurred things may seem at the moment.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marrisa Jean Marie Cross’s new book will bring readers a heartening resource for personal and spiritual growth.
Cross shares from a point of personal perspective in hope of reaching others who are working through similar challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Living With Mental Illness: The Mentee Workbook” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Living With Mental Illness: The Mentee Workbook,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
