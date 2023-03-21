Rebecca Kraus Abbott’s Newly Released “Jump Into Learning: A Primary School Curriculum” is an Encouraging Approach to Successful Learning
“Jump Into Learning: A Primary School Curriculum,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rebecca Kraus Abbott, is an informative and helpful resource for teachers in traditional settings as well as parents or guardians who homeschool.
Stone Mountain, GA, March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Jump Into Learning: A Primary School Curriculum”: a carefully presented resource that draws on children’s innate desire to learn and love of musical experiences. “Jump Into Learning: A Primary School Curriculum” is the creation of published author Rebecca Kraus Abbott, who holds a BA degree in elementary education and completed master’s work in counseling and creative writing.
Abbott shares, “Many exciting hands-on activities are offered with detailed directions on how to motivate your child to enjoy learning and reading.
“These poems and strategies teach historical events and include the pleasure of vacation activities too. These activities are fun for everyone.
“Homeschool parents and classroom teachers have benefited from using these strategies to encourage the child to have fun while learning.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rebecca Kraus Abbott’s new book promises opportunities to enhance the educational experience of each child.
Abbott shares in hope of aiding children from all backgrounds in discovering a passion for learning so they can a successful school experience.
Consumers can purchase “Jump Into Learning: A Primary School Curriculum” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jump Into Learning: A Primary School Curriculum,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
