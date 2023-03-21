Kormassah Jallah Webs’s Newly Released “A Smile within the Pain (the Story of My Life)” is an Encouraging Examination of Life and Faith
“A Smile within the Pain (the Story of My Life): Smiling within Your Pain Gives You Hope and the Power to Victory,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kormassah Jallah Webs, is a heartfelt memoir that blends the author’s personal experiences with key lessons of faith learned during some of life’s most challenging moments.
Staten Island, NY, March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Smile within the Pain (the Story of My Life): Smiling within Your Pain Gives You Hope and the Power to Victory”: an uplifting message of hope and God’s promise. “A Smile within the Pain (the Story of My Life): Smiling within Your Pain Gives You Hope and the Power to Victory” is the creation of published author Kormassah Jallah Webs, a dedicated wife and native of Liberia in West Africa who serves as a minister and registered nurse. Webs is the founder of the Power of a Changed Woman Organization.
Webs shares, “This is my life story that I want to share with other women. My life was not as it seems because it had some unpleasant moments, and those unexpected experiences are individualized. Nobody prepares you for the incredible adventures of life, but you learn along the way. Pain is that internal suffering that only you can experience. Only you can rate its severity, which can put you in that position of smiling with a pleased, kind, or amused facial expression to cover the pain. We all have life experiences, whether from loved ones or acquaintances, that have left us messy and broken. A smile within the pain is a life that has been filled with pain and sorrow that kept me hostage, crippled for years. It is a life that forces me to grow and develop. I am this girl who was beaten on every side, broken beyond repair, and raped of her innocence; and all I would do was to smile in my pain as a cover-up. She had dreams growing up, but this world of uncertainty came and redirected her path. She’s that teenager who gave birth twice with a future that was clouded with fear, hopelessness, insecurity, and doubts. She is that girl wandering in the wilderness for years because it was so dark, but then God came and rescued her. When she thought all hope was gone, the God of resurrection came knocking at the door of her heart, and she opened it with no hesitation. I can hear a knock from Jesus on the door of your heart. Please open it so he can repair it. Just say this with me, 'Even though I have been raped on every side, I will not allow fear, insecurity, and doubts to rape my future or my divine destiny away.' He turned her disgrace into grace, her pain into joy, and her sorrow into dancing. I want you to know that if God can clothe my nakedness and bring me back on track, he can also do it for you. There is no brokenness or mess that God cannot fix. Regardless of how messy or broken you are, give God a chance, and everything will be right again. Be courageous, stand firm, and see the salvation of the Lord in your life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kormassah Jallah Webs’s new book will bring readers into a deeply personal journey of personal and spiritual growth that has led to a resounding trust in God.
Webs shares in hope of encouraging others to overcome life’s stumbling blocks and rejoice in the promise of God’s glory.
Consumers can purchase “A Smile within the Pain (the Story of My Life): Smiling within Your Pain Gives You Hope and the Power to Victory” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Smile within the Pain (the Story of My Life): Smiling within Your Pain Gives You Hope and the Power to Victory,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
