Author Grace Reacher’s Newly Released "Abandoned but Not Alone" Reveals How the Author's World Fell Apart and How She Pieced It Back Together Through Her Faith
“Abandoned but Not Alone: A True Story about the Pain of Abandonment and How to Find Hope, Healing, and Happiness,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Grace Reacher, reveals how the author internalized the abandonment she experienced as a child and blamed herself for it. Through her story, Reacher reveals how she found healing and a fulfilling love she felt she was missing through the Lord.
New York, NY, March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Abandoned but Not Alone: A True Story about the Pain of Abandonment and How to Find Hope, Healing, and Happiness”: a powerful true story that explores how the author’s life was forever changed when she was abandoned by someone she idolized and blamed herself for losing. “Abandoned but Not Alone” is the creation of published author Grace Reacher, who is a widow, mother, and grandmother.
“In this story, you will read a true story about love, loss, lessons, and true love found,” writes Reacher. “You will discover the answer how to be victorious over all of life’s challenges. I chose to write this in third person because I believe it made the story easier to tell. Names were changed to protect the privacy of the characters.
“In the lessons learned, there are a lot of pain and tears along the way as a young child learns about loss early in life. Discover how believing the lie of abandonment shaped Gracie’s life and affected all of her relationships and decisions. This story is not sad but one of victory over battle scars—a journey in life of fighting our own personal demons and winning.”
Reacher continues, “Whether your battle is with abandonment or a list of other evil spirits, this story will inspire you not to give up. Find hope, discover your purpose, and find your identity in truth, in your heavenly Father. When you make the choice to allow our heavenly Father to have your heart, He holds your hand and directs your path. Cling to Him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Grace Reacher’s new book is a deeply personal tale that paints an intimate self-portrait of the author’s life struggles and how she overcame each obstacle caused by her abandonment as a child. By sharing her story, Reacher hopes to encourage and inspire readers to find healing, hope, and happiness in their experience with abandonment.
Consumers can purchase “Abandoned but Not Alone: A True Story about the Pain of Abandonment and How to Find Hope, Healing, and Happiness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Abandoned but Not Alone: A True Story about the Pain of Abandonment and How to Find Hope, Healing, and Happiness,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
