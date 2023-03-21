Author Grace Reacher’s Newly Released "Abandoned but Not Alone" Reveals How the Author's World Fell Apart and How She Pieced It Back Together Through Her Faith

“Abandoned but Not Alone: A True Story about the Pain of Abandonment and How to Find Hope, Healing, and Happiness,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Grace Reacher, reveals how the author internalized the abandonment she experienced as a child and blamed herself for it. Through her story, Reacher reveals how she found healing and a fulfilling love she felt she was missing through the Lord.