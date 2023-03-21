Lydia Thompson’s Newly Released “All the Things a Girl Can Be from A to Z” is a Celebration of the Potential Held Within Each Young Girl
“All the Things a Girl Can Be from A to Z,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lydia Thompson, is an empowering message of potential, strength, and promise as a series of fulfilling careers are explored.
Suwanee, GA, March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “All the Things a Girl Can Be from A to Z”: a delightfully uplifting message for upcoming generations. “All the Things a Girl Can Be from A to Z” is the creation of published author, Lydia Thompson, a dedicated educator who resides in Georgia.
Thompson shares:
“In this world where you can be anything,
what will you choose?
With your brains and big heart,
girl, you can’t lose!
Will it be nursing or botany?
Engineering or art?
Still need some ideas?
This book is a great place to start!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lydia Thompson’s new book will encourage young girls to reach for their heart’s desire no matter what career is their dream.
Thompson shares in hope of bringing a message of positivity into the world as she celebrates the spirit of empowerment.
Consumers can purchase “All the Things a Girl Can Be from A to Z” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “All the Things a Girl Can Be from A to Z,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
