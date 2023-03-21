Michael J. Lindsay’s Newly Released "Rise of the Nephilim: Pergamos Ascending" is a Compelling Continuation of the John Michael Mcintyre Saga
“Rise of the Nephilim: Pergamos Ascending,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael J. Lindsay, is an exciting narrative that blends prophetic scripture with modern mystery as readers find themselves racing to see what awaits mankind when a dark government agency takes aim at dominating the human race alongside dark entities.
Plainfield, IN, March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Rise of the Nephilim: Pergamos Ascending”: an engaging crime drama with layers of true scripture. “Rise of the Nephilim: Pergamos Ascending” is the creation of published author Michael J. Lindsay, a writer who has been a lifelong law enforcement officer. He began his law enforcement career in 1971 as an MP in the army during the Vietnam era and was eventually charged with establishing a military police investigation section at his permanent duty station in Kansas.
Lindsay shares, “Michael J. Lindsay wrote this fictional story of a deep state murder that is utterly intertwined with demonic forces and end-time prophecies for the benefit of people who are just wondering what is going on today. This saga comes straight from the abyss and current events. The story line is a continuation of Mike’s previous novel, The Nephilim’s Revenge, in which Mike’s hero uncovered the involvement of the country’s elite with Nephilim, fallen angels, and other dark characters in a scheme to subordinate all mankind. At the center of this scheme is a top secret government project to create several genetic lines of supersoldiers through a method known as transhumanism.
“The main character, detective John Michael McIntyre, attempts to bring all of those responsible for the murder to justice, but the leader of the group escapes after a shoot-out in the Arizona desert. McIntyre’s pursuit of this former FBI agent takes him into bizarre territory. The title of this book, Rise of the Nephilim, Pergamos Ascending, reflects the increasing success of these nefarious characters in creating their supersoldiers and world, and evading discovery or capture. This worldwide confederacy is soon to establish its New World Order, which many citizens do not even recognize as rapidly materializing in our day. Detective McIntyre discovers that these demonic goals all parallel what happened in Genesis 6:1–7, and now their nefarious plan is apparent.
“Readers will be surprised to find that by the end of this complex tale of deception, they will have a real working knowledge of latter-day Bible prophecy that will enable them clearly to see world events that unquestionably signal our entry into the end-time.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael J. Lindsay’s new book will surprise and delight as a shocking tale unfolds.
Consumers can purchase “Rise of the Nephilim: Pergamos Ascending” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rise of the Nephilim: Pergamos Ascending,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
