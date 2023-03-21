Gerald Henson’s Newly Released "The Galaxy Principle" is a Scholarly Discussion of the Author’s Research Into the Creation of the Galaxies
“The Galaxy Principle: The Physics Principle for the Creation of All Things Come and let’s build a spiral galaxy together,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gerald Henson, is an articulate and informative discussion of gravitational-electromagnetic energy.
Gilmer, TX, March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Galaxy Principle: The Physics Principle for the Creation of All Things Come and let’s build a spiral galaxy together”: a thought-provoking argument for the basis of God’s creation. “The Galaxy Principle: The Physics Principle for the Creation of All Things Come and let’s build a spiral galaxy together” is the creation of published author Gerald Henson, an octogenarian who worked within companies such as IBM, Atari Corporation, and with NASA at the Johnson Space Center.
Henson shares, “In the late 1960s to early 1970s, I developed an intense interest in the bodies of the universe, as to where they came from and what is controlling their movements. This interest involved the planets, stars, and galaxies, with the spiral galaxy being the most interesting of all. Being an IBM Tool and Die Maker I used my skills to build some fixtures to test out what I could glean from photos that I could obtain of spiral galaxies. I could see that most spiral galaxies had a bar of varying shapes in the center. These bars were spinning with spiral arms usually following the ends of the bars. This fact revealed to me that electromagnetic force was involved in the development of the galaxy. I suspended a magnetic bar from a string tied to the middle of it. I suspended an iron bar by a string tied to the middle of it also. I caused the suspended magnet to spin and then held the suspended iron bar up near the spinning magnet, and the iron bar began to spin in the opposite direction from the movement of the magnet.
“With this gained knowledge, I built a fixture containing a motor fixed so as to spin a magnet underneath a fixed glass plate, and then sprinkled iron powder on top of the plate. To my amazement, the powder divided up into hundreds of small filaments that began to spin about their centers of mass in the opposite direction of the spin of the magnet and precessed around the spinning magnet in the opposite direction of the spin of the magnet. From these movements fact after fact began to be revealed about the movements involved in the development of a spiral galaxy. From all of this action, this book gradually came into existence. From the beginning of my studies in this field to the present covers a fifty-one- to fifty-two-year period. I am so thrilled now for the honor of presenting this information to the world, and for the possibility of what may be developed from the physics principle that I have named it The Galaxy Principle.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gerald Henson’s new book draws from over five decades of careful observation and study.
Henson shares in hope of encouraging current and upcoming scientists in their work to study a new interpretation of a key principle of physics.
Consumers can purchase “The Galaxy Principle: The Physics Principle for the Creation of All Things Come and let’s build a spiral galaxy together” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Galaxy Principle: The Physics Principle for the Creation of All Things Come and let’s build a spiral galaxy together,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Henson shares, “In the late 1960s to early 1970s, I developed an intense interest in the bodies of the universe, as to where they came from and what is controlling their movements. This interest involved the planets, stars, and galaxies, with the spiral galaxy being the most interesting of all. Being an IBM Tool and Die Maker I used my skills to build some fixtures to test out what I could glean from photos that I could obtain of spiral galaxies. I could see that most spiral galaxies had a bar of varying shapes in the center. These bars were spinning with spiral arms usually following the ends of the bars. This fact revealed to me that electromagnetic force was involved in the development of the galaxy. I suspended a magnetic bar from a string tied to the middle of it. I suspended an iron bar by a string tied to the middle of it also. I caused the suspended magnet to spin and then held the suspended iron bar up near the spinning magnet, and the iron bar began to spin in the opposite direction from the movement of the magnet.
“With this gained knowledge, I built a fixture containing a motor fixed so as to spin a magnet underneath a fixed glass plate, and then sprinkled iron powder on top of the plate. To my amazement, the powder divided up into hundreds of small filaments that began to spin about their centers of mass in the opposite direction of the spin of the magnet and precessed around the spinning magnet in the opposite direction of the spin of the magnet. From these movements fact after fact began to be revealed about the movements involved in the development of a spiral galaxy. From all of this action, this book gradually came into existence. From the beginning of my studies in this field to the present covers a fifty-one- to fifty-two-year period. I am so thrilled now for the honor of presenting this information to the world, and for the possibility of what may be developed from the physics principle that I have named it The Galaxy Principle.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gerald Henson’s new book draws from over five decades of careful observation and study.
Henson shares in hope of encouraging current and upcoming scientists in their work to study a new interpretation of a key principle of physics.
Consumers can purchase “The Galaxy Principle: The Physics Principle for the Creation of All Things Come and let’s build a spiral galaxy together” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Galaxy Principle: The Physics Principle for the Creation of All Things Come and let’s build a spiral galaxy together,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories