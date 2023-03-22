Lester Betts’s Newly Released “The Story of Graybo and Possum” is a Lighthearted Tale of Two Little Kittens and the Family That Loves Them
“The Story of Graybo and Possum,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lester Betts, is a celebration of the joy animals bring to our lives as a sweet story of two playful kittens unfolds.
Lucasville, OH, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Story of Graybo and Possum”: a delightful animal adventure. “The Story of Graybo and Possum” is the creation of published author Lester Betts, a dedicated husband and native of Ohio who worked in the trucking industry.
Betts shares, “This book was written on behalf of the love I have for little kittens of all kinds. They remind me of how little children play as they grow up and the mischief they get into.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lester Betts’s new book will entertain young readers as a simple and enjoyable tale unfolds.
Betts draws from experiences with his own beloved pets to bring young imaginations a cheerful narrative to enjoy.
Consumers can purchase “The Story of Graybo and Possum” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Story of Graybo and Possum,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
