Martin Black’s New Book, "The Street Bible," is a Series of Letters Written from the Author for His Son, Providing Life Lessons He Wished He Had Received While Growing Up
New York, NY, March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Martin Black, who resides in Brooklyn, has completed his most recent book, “The Street Bible: Father to Son, How the Hue-Man Race Is Won”: a powerful collection of letters from the author to his son, instructing him on valuable life lessons and dangers to avoid that would lead one down a dark and twisted path in life.
A former career criminal who turned his life around, author Martin Black currently works as a street evangelist and pastor of God’s Universal Truth and Love Center. Black also founded and serves as CEO of Outlaws Only and is the managing director of Codex-Global, a premier and highly affordable software and website development company.
As Black writes, “My primary purpose for compiling this great body of work was to teach my son everything I wished my father would have been able to teach me before he was murdered, and answer those countless questions I once had with no one to answer them. As you can see, I tried to cover all bases and left no stone unturned. That’s why this book is so voluminous. Despite my efforts, I know I must have missed a few things, and so I tried to make up for my shortcomings by covering the topics I did cover as deeply as I did, never thinking about, much less consider whom I would be pissing off in the process.”
Published by Fulton Books, Martin Black’s book is a powerful and deeply personal story that recounts the incredible journey the author took to change his life around for the better after accepting Christ’s teachings into his heart. Holding nothing back, Black shares his wealth of worldly knowledge of the “dos” and “don’ts” of life, and how to recognize and avoid the countless perils and pitfalls that one will encounter during their life’s journey.
Emotionally charged and spellbinding, “The Street Bible” is a captivating must-read that will connect with readers of all backgrounds, encouraging them to learn from the author’s mistakes and gain new insight and knowledge about the difficulties and struggles of life from his past. In addition, Martin has carefully composed songs for each chapter of the book. This read is a one-of-a-kind that comes with its own soundtrack.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Street Bible: Father to Son, How the Hue-Man Race Is Won” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
