William Hager’s New Book, “The Remembering: A True Story of Angels and Demons,” is a Gripping Firsthand, First-Person Account of an Attempted Demonic Possession
Charlotte, NC, March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author William Hager, a loving father of two who has resided in Charlotte, North Carolina all his life, has completed his most recent book, “The Remembering: A True Story of Angels and Demons”: a startling tale that documents an attack endured by the author from a form of darkness that left him spiritually and emotionally devastated.
Hager shares, “This book started out as my journal and was never meant to be published. It was my lifeline, my tether to reality. Putting the events and the horrifying aftermath of reassembling my shattered memory down into words became an intense form of therapy. Getting it down on paper became a mission of sorts as I found more and more solace in the act of exorcising those terrible feelings via my writing.
“However, as I wrote out the feelings and emotions and began a quest for answers that would lead me to some very unexpected people and places, I found that the religious convictions I had held all my life suddenly twisted into some unrecognizable form.
“In this book, I try to express what it felt like to be physically and spiritually touched by something unspeakably evil. How it was to endure the thought that my soul had been stained by my encounter. That somehow my soul was now tainted and my immortal future drawn into serious question.
“But I survived to tell the tale and to grow in ways I’m still discovering. I’m here to share my story of the demon that tried to take my soul and the Angels that came to my rescue. Angels that caught me as I fell and lifted me up and held me steady until I could stand on my own.”
Published by Fulton Books, William Hager’s book is a thrilling memoir that reveals the incredible power that both the light and darkness can hold over one’s soul. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, “The Remembering” will keep readers engaged and spellbound through the author’s journey to piece together memories of the attack and stay with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “The Remembering: A True Story of Angels and Demons” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
