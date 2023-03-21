Joey “Butta” Mazza’s New Book, “Butta: The First 15 Years,” is a Series of Tales from the Author's First Years in the Wingmen Motorcycle Club & His Thrilling Road Trips
S. Amboy, NJ, March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Joey “Butta” Mazza, a fifty-seven-year-old blue-collar veteran workingman, has completed his most recent book, “Butta: The First 15 Years”: a fascinating memoir detailing the author’s first fifteen years in the Wingmen Motorcycle Club, his rise in the ranks of leadership, and his crazy rides with his brothers and civilian friends.
“This book is a memoir of my first fifteen years in the Wingmen Motorcycle Club,” writes Mazza. “From my hang-around time to becoming the national president. It is an account of my good times and bad times in the club. My most memorable road trips and relationships with brothers and civilians along the way. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did living it.”
Published by Fulton Books, Joey “Butta” Mazza’s book is a captivating story that will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they follow along on his exhilarating rides with his fellow club members, forging a lasting brotherhood along the way. Through sharing his stories, Mazza reveals how he tried to make a difference in the lives of his Wingmen brothers, and how being a member forever shaped his life.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Butta: The First 15 Years” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
