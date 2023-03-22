Kenneth Pride Sr.’s New Book, “He Gave Me Back My Life,” is a Series of Poems That Praise God for Saving the Author and Guiding Him Through Each of His Life's Struggles
Glenn Heights, TX, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kenneth Pride Sr., a veteran of the U.S. Navy and loving husband, father of three, and grandfather of seven, has completed his most recent book, “He Gave Me Back My Life”: a collection of poems that reflect upon the author’s journey from sin and addiction to sobriety and salvation through his faith and trust in the Lord.
“Well, to start out I remember one day oh about eighteen years ago, my mother died of cancer. Instead of standing tall like a true Christian should I went the opposite way, which is when I began my time of slavery, not by man but by sin,” writes Pride.
“Instead of trying to understand God’s plan, my heart was filled with so much pity and grief. I became addicted, violent, irresponsible, negligent, and disrespectful, especially toward God. Only God knew and understood what I was going through.
“Now I am drug-free. I am married to my soulmate. I have a great life with my two sons, one daughter, and my seven grandchildren. And all this comes from a man that everybody gave up on—everybody but God.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kenneth Pride Sr.’s book is an eye-opening read that reveals how God helped to pull the author back from the darkness and despair he had spiraled towards, placing him on the path of righteousness and healing. With each passage, readers will discover the innumerable blessings that have been granted to the author by learning to walk in the light of God by never giving up on his faith.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “He Gave Me Back My Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
