Author Linda Darke’s New Book, "Whom the Gods Would Destroy," Follows Two Lovers Whose Erotic Desires Drive Them to do Unthinkable
Recent release “Whom the Gods Would Destroy,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Linda Darke, is an erotic and terrifying journey of two lovers whose sadistic tendencies manifest into horrific crimes of blood and death.
New York, NY, March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Linda Darke has completed her new book, “Whom the Gods Would Destroy”: a gripping story of two sadists whose dark desires grow far beyond their control, leaving a trail of blood and suffering in their wake, and one police captain who will try to bring them to justice.
“Sarianna Welles is raised by a sadist. Robert Rhodes is taught by a sadist. Now both find that sadism is a life they enjoy, even if they hate themselves for it,” writes Darke. “Sarianna and Robert meet and fall madly in love, each without knowing the truth about the other.
“Their long honeymoon is about new experiences of the mind and body. They each come to believe that love has cured them of their evil desires. But when they return, Robert lusts after his old life of sadistic pleasure.
“Sarianna discovers his secret, but instead of being appalled, she joins her husband in his evil works.
“Still fate will always set things right; and soon they are getting the feeling that, one way or another, payment for their sins will be exacted. It will be a high price. There is a NYC police captain determined to discover the monsters who are torturing and killing these young women. He will make their murderers pay.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Linda Darke’s chilling tale will take readers into an unforgettable aura as Sarianna and Robert’s twisted lifestyle escalates to torture and murder. Well paced and boldly erotic, “Whom the Gods Would Destroy” will leave readers hungry for more with each turn of the page, right up to its breathless conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Whom the Gods Would Destroy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
