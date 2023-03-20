Author Kenn Sharpe’s New Book, "Falling Off the Mountain: A Love Story," is a Beautiful Tale of a Naval Captain Who Unexpectedly Finds the One Thing Missing in His Life

Recent release “Falling Off the Mountain: A Love Story,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kenn Sharpe, is the captivating story of Jacob Shaw, a Navy Captain with dreams of achieving the rank of admiral. After getting close to his professional goals and finding the love of his life, his world is torn apart when a diagnosis causes him to retire and forces him to discover a new goal in life.