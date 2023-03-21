Author Delia C. Hunt’s New Book, “Teach Me to Pray: The light of the world lives in me,” Reveals How God is Always Present and Available to His Followers Through Prayer

Recent release “Teach Me to Pray: The light of the world lives in mem,” from Covenant Books author Delia C. Hunt, explores what praying is and how to make it a part of one's daily life. With colorful illustrations to help bring her story to life, "Teach Me to Pray" is a wonderful tool for young readers to discover that the Lord is always present and ready to listen to whatever is on one's mind.