Author Delia C. Hunt’s New Book, “Teach Me to Pray: The light of the world lives in me,” Reveals How God is Always Present and Available to His Followers Through Prayer
Recent release “Teach Me to Pray: The light of the world lives in mem,” from Covenant Books author Delia C. Hunt, explores what praying is and how to make it a part of one's daily life. With colorful illustrations to help bring her story to life, "Teach Me to Pray" is a wonderful tool for young readers to discover that the Lord is always present and ready to listen to whatever is on one's mind.
Westport Point, MA, March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Delia C. Hunt, a mother of three and a grandmother of four who currently resides with her husband in a quiet village on the banks of the Westport River in Massachusetts, has completed her new book, “Teach Me to Pray: The light of the world lives in me”: a charming tale to help explain the concept of how praying to God is just like talking with a friend, encouraging young readers to make prayer part of their everyday routine.
“‘Teach Me to Pray’ introduces children to a friend for life, a Father in heaven, someone they can turn to for strength, courage, comfort, and hope,” writes Hunt.
“When I was raising my children, talking about God and praying to God came naturally. It was not a ‘thing’ that I had to consider at what age or when or how to broach the subject of God. It began from day one. I wanted my children to know that they would never be alone; they will always be loved unconditionally. I wanted to give them the greatest possible gift: faith.
“‘Teach Me to Pray’ informs children that they are made in God’s image. He lives in them. It teaches them they can make mistakes and lean on God to try again. ‘Teach Me to Pray’ motivates children to inspire goodness in themselves and others and to brighten the world with His light.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Delia C. Hunt’s new book was originally written for the author’s grandchildren due to her desire for them to know that they will never be alone and will always have a friend in God. Through sharing her story with a wider audience, Hunt aims to introduce children not only to prayer but also God’s love, and reveal how He can help ease the loneliness many feel within the world.
Readers can purchase “Teach Me to Pray: The light of the world lives in me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
