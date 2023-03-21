Author Kim Hamman’s New Book, "Guess," is a Charming Tale That Tests Young Readers to Identify Different Parts of Their Body Based on the Actions They Perform
Recent release “Guess,” from Page Publishing author Kim Hamman, is a fun and educational story for readers of all ages full of simple riddles describing different parts of the body. Accompanied with vibrant artwork to help illustrate what each riddle is talking about, parents and guardians will find "Guess" an effective way to challenge young readers and test their critical thinking skills.
Grafton, OH, March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kim Hamman has completed her new book, “Guess”: a delightful and engaging story that follows two children as they explore the world around them, accompanied by riddles that challenge young readers to guess which parts of the body the children are using in their activities.
“‘Guess’ is a great resource for children to explore and start developing their cognitive skills,” writes Hamman. “Follow along with your child to see how they solve the riddles of how they see the sky, hear different sounds, walk, run, or just simply have fun.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kim Hamman’s adorable story is the perfect tool for parents and guardians alike to test young readers on their abilities, from their logical reasoning to understanding what different parts of the bodies can do, while spending time together and bonding through reading.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Guess” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
