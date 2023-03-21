Author Kim Hamman’s New Book, "Guess," is a Charming Tale That Tests Young Readers to Identify Different Parts of Their Body Based on the Actions They Perform

Recent release “Guess,” from Page Publishing author Kim Hamman, is a fun and educational story for readers of all ages full of simple riddles describing different parts of the body. Accompanied with vibrant artwork to help illustrate what each riddle is talking about, parents and guardians will find "Guess" an effective way to challenge young readers and test their critical thinking skills.