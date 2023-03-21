Author Robert E. Adams Jr. & Co-Author Debra L. Adams’s New Book, "The Farm, Time Travel, 2000 Years," Discusses the Differences in Surviving in the Past & the Present
Recent release “The Farm, Time Travel, 2000 Years,” from Page Publishing author Robert E. Adams Jr. and co-author Debra L. Adams, looks at the differences of life in the past versus in the world today, with modern conveniences. Inspired by the author's vast knowledge of outdoor skills, “The Farm, Time Travel, 2000 Years” is not only a riveting story but a guide to honing one's survival skills.
New York, NY, March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert E. Adams Jr. and co-author Debra L. Adams have completed their new book, “The Farm, Time Travel, 2000 Years”: an enthralling look at the skills required to survive nearly two-thousand years ago, from farming food to hunting and enduring the dangers of the land.
“The Farm, Time Travel, 2000 Years” is partly inspired by the life of the author, Robert E. Adams, who grew up in the village of Norvelt, Pennsylvania, and spent most of his teenage life with his buddy Tom withering hunting, fishing, or on a farm located near Weltytown, Pennsylvania. After marrying his co-author Debra, Robert purchased a property in the Acme, Pennsylvania area and married Debra Frank, and had one daughter, Christina Gwen.
An avid reader, Robert had a hunger to read everything and anything about history, as well as books on survival, trapping, and what to do with the skins, as well as the meat, of the animals. Those skills helped him to write “The Farm, Time Travel, 2000 Years.”
Robert and Debra share, “Determined to catch the eye of his audience, [Robert] will take you time traveling back into a period of time that will not only teach you some methods on how to survive, but also how to communicate with some of the natives of that time period. What caused us to time travel? Could it have been an alliance between two countries going to war with the United States? In the story, you will read how the natives showed our people how to communicate and exist together with some of the big foot clans and to respect the sky people. What are the similarities we have from the present time and traveling back in time approximately two thousand years? Let’s read the story and see.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert E. Adams Jr. and Debra L. Adams’s engaging tale will not only provide readers with an unforgettable narrative experience, but also provide insight on what to do, should the need arise for readers to fend for themselves and survive in the outdoors. Brimming with the author’s incredible depth of knowledge, “The Farm, Time Travel, 2000 Years” is sure to take readers on a captivating journey that is sure to stay with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Farm, Time Travel, 2000 Years” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
