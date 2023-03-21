Author Robert E. Adams Jr. & Co-Author Debra L. Adams’s New Book, "The Farm, Time Travel, 2000 Years," Discusses the Differences in Surviving in the Past & the Present

Recent release “The Farm, Time Travel, 2000 Years,” from Page Publishing author Robert E. Adams Jr. and co-author Debra L. Adams, looks at the differences of life in the past versus in the world today, with modern conveniences. Inspired by the author's vast knowledge of outdoor skills, “The Farm, Time Travel, 2000 Years” is not only a riveting story but a guide to honing one's survival skills.