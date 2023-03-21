Author Rob J. LaBelle’s New Book, “The Alternate,” is an Engrossing Novel That Follows a Newlywed Man Whose World is Completely Flipped Upside Down

Recent release “The Alternate” from Page Publishing author Rob J. LaBelle is a suspenseful work that introduces Luke Billings, who just married his longtime girlfriend, Sara, and recently returned from their honeymoon. Unfortunately, their time as husband and wife would be short-lived.