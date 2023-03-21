Author Rob J. LaBelle’s New Book, “The Alternate,” is an Engrossing Novel That Follows a Newlywed Man Whose World is Completely Flipped Upside Down
Recent release “The Alternate” from Page Publishing author Rob J. LaBelle is a suspenseful work that introduces Luke Billings, who just married his longtime girlfriend, Sara, and recently returned from their honeymoon. Unfortunately, their time as husband and wife would be short-lived.
Holland, MA, March 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rob J. LaBelle, who lives in Massachusetts with his wife and sons, has completed his new book, “The Alternate”: an enthralling novel about a man determined to discover the truth about what has happened in his life.
A few hours after returning home, Luke was standing out in his driveway talking to his best friend, Rob, when they thought they heard an unusual noise come from within the surrounding forest. Luke was then pulled into the woods by some unknown force, causing Rob to run in after him. To Rob’s horror, however, Luke was nowhere to be found.
Once he came to, Luke opened his eyes and returned home, only to find his world completely flipped upside down. A strange couple was now living in his house, while Rob and Sara, along with his personal belongings and car, were all gone.
After getting arrested for trespassing, Luke became fast friends with the arresting officer, Steven. Luke also enlisted the help of a woman named Olivia to uncover the truth about what happened to him. But the more Luke dug for clues about his disappearance, the farther down the rabbit hole he went. Unbeknownst to him, however, the “truth” would eventually lead him to make the hardest decision of his life.
LaBelle writes, "Having heard Luke abruptly stop talking mid-sentence, Rob stopped dead in his tracks before turning around and running back to him. When he arrived at the very same tree that Luke was pinned up against just a few moments ago, he noticed something different. Something was missing. And that something was Luke."
Published by Page Publishing, Rob J. LaBelle’s chilling tale invites readers to follow along with Luke on his journey to uncover the truth.
Readers who wish to experience this intoxicating work can purchase "The Alternate" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
