A-Team Group Names Winners of Innovation Awards 2023
A-Team Group has named the winners of its prestigious Innovation Awards 2023.
London, United Kingdom, March 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A-Team Group has named the winners of its prestigious Innovation Awards 2023. The awards, now in their third year, celebrate innovative projects and teams across vendor and practitioner communities that make use of new and emerging technologies to deliver high-value solutions for financial institutions in capital markets.
This year’s platinum award winners include Moody's Analytics and SmartStream Technologies. Gold award winners include Refinitiv, an LSEG business, Rimes, S&P Global Market Intelligence, and Novatus Advisory, with plenty more entrants picking up silver awards.
The awards included 51 categories across A-Team Group’s Data Management Insight, RegTech Insight, TradingTech Insight, and ESG Insight news channels. They ranged from most innovative AI in regulatory compliance initiative to most innovative diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, most innovative KYC investigation and due diligence, most innovative ESG data solution, most innovative cloud-based trading analytics initiative, and most innovative team.
Andrew Delaney, president and chief content officer at A-Team Group, says: “Congratulations to the winners of our Innovation Awards 2023. Thank you to all the practitioners and vendors that entered their solutions and services, and to A-Team Group’s independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners. These awards are extremely popular and competitive, highlighting technology innovation that will be game changing for capital markets participants.”
A complete list of winners can be found below
For more information on A-Team Group’s Innovation Awards 2023 visit https://bit.ly/innovawards23, or contact:
Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, A-Team Group
Tel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: awards@a-teamgroup.com
2023 A-Team Innovation Award Winners
Most innovative entity data hierarchies approach - Moody's Analytics
Most innovative AI in regulatory compliance initiative - SmartStream Technologies
Most innovative use of open source/cloud technologies - Refinitiv, an LSEG business
Most innovative data quality initiative - Rimes
Most innovative diversity, equity and inclusion strategy - S&P Global Market Intelligence
Most innovative team - Novatus Advisory
Most innovative trading infrastructure monitoring approach - West Highland Support Services
Most innovative implementation of knowledge graph technologies - Blackswan Technologies
Most innovative data standards initiative - Bloomberg
Most innovative hosted/managed enterprise data management: EDM-as-a-Service - BNY Mellon
Most innovative use of AI in an enterprise data management initiative - Canoe Intelligence
Most Innovative ESG regulatory reporting solution - Clarity AI
Most innovative KYC investigation & due diligence - eClerx
Most innovative cloud-based market data delivery - FactSet
Most innovative alternative data solution for trading & analytics - FlexTrade
Most innovative API framework for trading - FXSpotStream
Most Innovative ESG data solution - GoldenSource
Most innovative unstructured data management project - Grant Thornton
Most innovative data lineage solution - Instrumentix
Most innovative operational resilience / business continuity initiative - IPC
Most innovative client onboarding and lifecycle management solution - KYC Hub
Most innovative cloud-based trading analytics initiative - Numerix
Most innovative AI in trading initiative - Overbond
Most innovative cyber security initiative - Siepe
Most innovative trade data management & reconstruction - Siepe
Most innovative sanctions and PEPs data solution (client projects under entity data) - S&P Global Market Intelligence
Most innovative trade & transaction reporting initiative - S3
Most innovative solution for front-office/trading - smartTrade Technologies
Most innovative regulatory reporting solution - UnaVista
Most innovative data-driven transformation project - Vault Platform
Most innovative regulatory compliance monitoring / management - Verint Systems
Most innovative data-driven transformation project - Mosaic Smart Data
Most innovative solution for front-office/trading - Numerix
Most innovative use of distributed ledger technology/blockchain - R3
Most innovative use of distributed ledger technology/blockchain - +SUBSCRIBE
Most innovative trade surveillance solution - ACA Group
Most innovative data orchestration for regulatory reporting - Apex Regulatory Capital, LLC
Most innovative smart trader desktops & workflows Cosaic - Finsemble
Most innovative use of alternative data in regulatory compliance - DYDON AI
Most innovative market data solution - Iress
Most innovative financial technology executive - KOR Financial
Most innovative project 2022 - MDOTM
Most innovative conduct risk / SMCR / Know Your Employee (KYE) / staff surveillance project - MCO
Most innovative data architecture project - NeoXam
Most innovative young persons’ education/recruitment (‘academy’) programme - Qomply
Most innovative buy-side trading workflow / STP - Secretarium
Most innovative data privacy by design - Secretarium
Most innovative alternative data solution - Sentifi AG
Most innovative digital rights management/licensing compliance/usage tracking - TRG Screen
Most innovative AML / financial crime compliance initiative - iSPIRAL
Categories