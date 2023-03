A-Team Group Names Winners of Innovation Awards 2023

London, United Kingdom, March 23, 2023 --( PR.com )-- A-Team Group has named the winners of its prestigious Innovation Awards 2023. The awards, now in their third year, celebrate innovative projects and teams across vendor and practitioner communities that make use of new and emerging technologies to deliver high-value solutions for financial institutions in capital markets.This year’s platinum award winners include Moody's Analytics and SmartStream Technologies. Gold award winners include Refinitiv, an LSEG business, Rimes, S&P Global Market Intelligence, and Novatus Advisory, with plenty more entrants picking up silver awards.The awards included 51 categories across A-Team Group’s Data Management Insight, RegTech Insight, TradingTech Insight, and ESG Insight news channels. They ranged from most innovative AI in regulatory compliance initiative to most innovative diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, most innovative KYC investigation and due diligence, most innovative ESG data solution, most innovative cloud-based trading analytics initiative, and most innovative team.Andrew Delaney, president and chief content officer at A-Team Group, says: “Congratulations to the winners of our Innovation Awards 2023. Thank you to all the practitioners and vendors that entered their solutions and services, and to A-Team Group’s independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners. These awards are extremely popular and competitive, highlighting technology innovation that will be game changing for capital markets participants.”A complete list of winners can be found belowFor more information on A-Team Group’s Innovation Awards 2023 visit https://bit.ly/innovawards23, or contact:Leigh Hill, Marketing Operations Manager, A-Team GroupTel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: awards@a-teamgroup.com2023 A-Team Innovation Award WinnersMost innovative entity data hierarchies approach - Moody's AnalyticsMost innovative AI in regulatory compliance initiative - SmartStream TechnologiesMost innovative use of open source/cloud technologies - Refinitiv, an LSEG businessMost innovative data quality initiative - RimesMost innovative diversity, equity and inclusion strategy - S&P Global Market IntelligenceMost innovative team - Novatus AdvisoryMost innovative trading infrastructure monitoring approach - West Highland Support ServicesMost innovative implementation of knowledge graph technologies - Blackswan TechnologiesMost innovative data standards initiative - BloombergMost innovative hosted/managed enterprise data management: EDM-as-a-Service - BNY MellonMost innovative use of AI in an enterprise data management initiative - Canoe IntelligenceMost Innovative ESG regulatory reporting solution - Clarity AIMost innovative KYC investigation & due diligence - eClerxMost innovative cloud-based market data delivery - FactSetMost innovative alternative data solution for trading & analytics - FlexTradeMost innovative API framework for trading - FXSpotStreamMost Innovative ESG data solution - GoldenSourceMost innovative unstructured data management project - Grant ThorntonMost innovative data lineage solution - InstrumentixMost innovative operational resilience / business continuity initiative - IPCMost innovative client onboarding and lifecycle management solution - KYC HubMost innovative cloud-based trading analytics initiative - NumerixMost innovative AI in trading initiative - OverbondMost innovative cyber security initiative - SiepeMost innovative trade data management & reconstruction - SiepeMost innovative sanctions and PEPs data solution (client projects under entity data) - S&P Global Market IntelligenceMost innovative trade & transaction reporting initiative - S3Most innovative solution for front-office/trading - smartTrade TechnologiesMost innovative regulatory reporting solution - UnaVistaMost innovative data-driven transformation project - Vault PlatformMost innovative regulatory compliance monitoring / management - Verint SystemsMost innovative data-driven transformation project - Mosaic Smart DataMost innovative solution for front-office/trading - NumerixMost innovative use of distributed ledger technology/blockchain - R3Most innovative use of distributed ledger technology/blockchain - +SUBSCRIBEMost innovative trade surveillance solution - ACA GroupMost innovative data orchestration for regulatory reporting - Apex Regulatory Capital, LLCMost innovative smart trader desktops & workflows Cosaic - FinsembleMost innovative use of alternative data in regulatory compliance - DYDON AIMost innovative market data solution - IressMost innovative financial technology executive - KOR FinancialMost innovative project 2022 - MDOTMMost innovative conduct risk / SMCR / Know Your Employee (KYE) / staff surveillance project - MCOMost innovative data architecture project - NeoXamMost innovative young persons’ education/recruitment (‘academy’) programme - QomplyMost innovative buy-side trading workflow / STP - SecretariumMost innovative data privacy by design - SecretariumMost innovative alternative data solution - Sentifi AGMost innovative digital rights management/licensing compliance/usage tracking - TRG ScreenMost innovative AML / financial crime compliance initiative - iSPIRAL