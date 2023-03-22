Malek Nazemi, M.D.’s Book “United Earth 2252” is a Gripping Novel Set in a World in Which Medical Technology Has Been Used to Train the World's Population Into Submission
Las Vegas, NV, March 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Malek Nazemi, M.D. has completed his most recent book, “United Earth 2252”: a startling and thought-provoking novel set in a dystopian future where a powerful government uses scientific technology implanted in humans at birth to monitor the population with complete and absolute control.
Born in Iran, Malek Nazemi, M.D. graduated from high school in England before going to Germany, where he received his MD and PhD (Biochemistry) degrees. For four years, he engaged in research and taught basic science at the University of Giessen in Germany before moving to the United States. After completing his specialty training in Texas, for twenty-five years, he practiced medicine in that state. He is a life member and Fellow of American College of Physicians. Currently, he and his wife, Mariam, are working as senior physicians for the state of Nevada. They have three children: Bettina is a general surgeon in Ohio, Tanya a urologist in the state of Washington, and David a dentist in Texas.
“Humans inherently seek control, and this book demonstrates how the leadership in the future will resort to science in order to achieve an absolute power,” writes Nazemi. “All those control methods are in simple terms explained in the text. Not only the leadership but also the scientists must shoulder the guilt. The leadership justifies its action by claiming that humans have misunderstood and therefore indiscriminately abused their freedom, fomenting irreconcilable conflicts. In the world of 2252, family as a manifestation of free will is forbidden. Only genetically selected and modified individuals are used for reproduction. A Medulla control (Medcon), a Vibrotector (a nano transducer at the base of the skull) and an Emotector, positioned at the mammillothalamic tract, are at birth implanted into newborn brains, enabling the Central Computer to constantly monitor all citizens’ locations, their speech, and their emotional state. Medcon can also inflict three intensities of reprimand (pain, seizures, and death). Eventually, the scientists, too, fall victim. They organize the doomed Eurasus Revolution. Ultimately, only several determined people are left whose human spirit is never permitted to fail them.”
Published by Fulton Books, Malek Nazemi, M.D.’s book is founded on applied science, drawing inspiration from real world technology that could easily be abused as within the author's tale. Shocking and eye-opening, “United Earth 2252” will leave readers spellbound, revealing the insidious depths those in power will go to in order to maintain their control over others.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “United Earth 2252” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Born in Iran, Malek Nazemi, M.D. graduated from high school in England before going to Germany, where he received his MD and PhD (Biochemistry) degrees. For four years, he engaged in research and taught basic science at the University of Giessen in Germany before moving to the United States. After completing his specialty training in Texas, for twenty-five years, he practiced medicine in that state. He is a life member and Fellow of American College of Physicians. Currently, he and his wife, Mariam, are working as senior physicians for the state of Nevada. They have three children: Bettina is a general surgeon in Ohio, Tanya a urologist in the state of Washington, and David a dentist in Texas.
“Humans inherently seek control, and this book demonstrates how the leadership in the future will resort to science in order to achieve an absolute power,” writes Nazemi. “All those control methods are in simple terms explained in the text. Not only the leadership but also the scientists must shoulder the guilt. The leadership justifies its action by claiming that humans have misunderstood and therefore indiscriminately abused their freedom, fomenting irreconcilable conflicts. In the world of 2252, family as a manifestation of free will is forbidden. Only genetically selected and modified individuals are used for reproduction. A Medulla control (Medcon), a Vibrotector (a nano transducer at the base of the skull) and an Emotector, positioned at the mammillothalamic tract, are at birth implanted into newborn brains, enabling the Central Computer to constantly monitor all citizens’ locations, their speech, and their emotional state. Medcon can also inflict three intensities of reprimand (pain, seizures, and death). Eventually, the scientists, too, fall victim. They organize the doomed Eurasus Revolution. Ultimately, only several determined people are left whose human spirit is never permitted to fail them.”
Published by Fulton Books, Malek Nazemi, M.D.’s book is founded on applied science, drawing inspiration from real world technology that could easily be abused as within the author's tale. Shocking and eye-opening, “United Earth 2252” will leave readers spellbound, revealing the insidious depths those in power will go to in order to maintain their control over others.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “United Earth 2252” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories